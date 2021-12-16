A Hong Kong court yesterday ordered the liquidation of Next Digital Ltd (壹傳媒集團), parent company of Apple Daily, delivering another blow to the pro-democracy newspaper after the local edition was shuttered in a crackdown on dissent.
Apple Daily closed down in Hong Kong earlier this year after its assets were frozen using a National Security Law that China imposed on the territory, but it continues to publish in Taiwan.
Its owner, media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), and multiple executives have been detained and charged with collusion for outspoken articles and columns the paper published.
Photo: AFP
In September, the Hong Kong government made the rare move of applying to dissolve Next Digital, saying it would be “expedient in the public interest.”
Hong Kong High Court judge Jack Wong (黃健棠) granted the government’s request after a brief hearing that was not contested by Next Digital.
It is unclear how the court order would affect Apple Daily’s edition in Taiwan, which continues to operate as a financially independent subsidiary. Next Digital’s Taiwan offices did not respond to requests for comment.
However, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) — which deals with China relations — issued a statement saying it was concerned that the liquidation of the parent company in Hong Kong could lead to “improper use” of Taiwan’s Apple Daily employee and news databases.
“If relevant parties try to stick their ‘black hands’ into Taiwan in an attempt to violate freedom and human rights, relevant agencies will take necessary actions in accordance with the law to protect public welfare and interests,” the statement said.
The government has criticized Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong and quietly allowed some residents, including a famous dissident book publisher, to resettle in Taiwan.
Lai, 74, and multiple Apple Daily executives face up to life in prison if they are convicted on charges of colluding with foreign forces for coming out in favor of sanctions against China.
Lai is already serving jail sentences linked to his attendance at democracy protests in recent years.
Questions remain over the future of Apple Daily’s Taiwan edition, after Bloomberg reported that the operation was strapped for cash and is to close before the end of the year.
Apple Daily Taiwan dismissed the report as “speculation” and said it had no further comment.
Local media reported that the court-appointed provisional liquidator for Next Digital has approached Apple Daily’s Taiwanese unit to ask about its assets.
FIRST SINCE NOV. 4: Academia Sinica, where the woman reportedly contracted the disease, is to close its public areas, and postpone events or conduct them online A woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after being infected in Taiwan, the first domestic case since Nov. 4, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The woman had a cycle threshold value of 15, indicating a recent infection, the CECC said. The CECC confirmed Chinese-language media reports that the woman works at a lab at Academia Sinica, where she is thought to have contracted the disease. The institution in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) said in a separate statement last night that all public areas on its campus would be closed today,
SUPPLY PARTNER? Analysts believe Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger came for TSMC’s 3-nanometer chips, which are to be the most advanced when they roll out next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is an important and long-term partner, Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said yesterday upon arriving in Taiwan on a trip that is widely believed to be a quest to secure the Hsinchu-based chipmaker as a supplier of advanced 3-nanometer chips. The move would seem to backtrack Gelsinger’s remarks that Taiwan is geopolitically unsafe, and that the US should not overly depend on Asia for semiconductors, but should invest more in the country’s homegrown chipmakers. With the construction of a new fabrication factory in Phoenix, Arizona — its first major expansion overseas — TSMC is
STEP FORWARD: The resolution passed by Germany’s parliament called on Berlin to re-evaluate its Taiwan policy, but the formation of diplomatic relations was opposed The German Bundestag has passed a resolution calling on the government to reassess its Taiwan policy and deepen exchanges with Taipei, but ruled out the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The Petitions Committee of Germany’s new parliament, which met for the first time in October following a federal election in September, passed the resolution on Thursday. The committee also referred an earlier motion on establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Republic of China to the German Federal Foreign Office and each parliamentary caucus. The resolution says that since the Federal Republic of Germany and the People’s Republic of China established diplomatic
LOOKING AHEAD: After a series of breakthroughs, the global tech industry is focusing on quantum computers to drive technological evolution, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday announced that its research institute would establish a laboratory to develop trapped ion quantum computers, boosting quantum computing technology research and development in Taiwan. Quantum computing would be an important tool for Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), as the company focuses on its Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” transformation initiative, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told the online Next Forum hosted by the Hon Hai Research Institute. The Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” initiative refers to developing three emerging sectors — electric vehicles, robots and digital healthcare — through the