Nicaragua’s sudden diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China was part of efforts by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government to protect itself from recent international sanctions against Managua, a senior US administration official said on Friday.
China and Nicaragua on Friday re-established diplomatic ties after the Central American country broke relations with Taiwan, boosting Beijing in a part of the world long considered the US’ backyard, and angering Washington.
Nicaragua’s abrupt break with Taiwan followed months of worsening ties between Ortega and US President Joe Biden’s administration.
Photo: AP
Washington has imposed new targeted sanctions on Nicaraguan officials following the country’s elections last month.
Biden called the elections a “pantomime” that was neither free nor fair as Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla and Cold War adversary of the US, won a fourth consecutive term.
The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Nicaragua’s embrace of China was part of Ortega’s effort to consolidate his “authoritarian regime,” describing it as a response to sanctions by Washington and several other countries.
Washington viewed Nicaragua’s diplomatic switch as partly in response to such pressure from the international community, the official said.
“They have felt that pressure and perhaps need the PRC [People’s Republic of China] support, or think they need the PRC support, for their way forward as they hunker down in a more authoritarian posture,” the official said.
Nicaragua’s switch was a very “specific” case, the official said, adding that the US does not believe other such moves are imminent in the hemisphere.
US Department of State spokesman Ned Price late on Thursday said that Ortega does not have a democratic mandate to break ties with Taiwan as he only wields power due to the “sham” Nov. 7 presidential elections.
Ortega’s government arrested seven presidential candidates ahead of the poll.
After Nicaragua’s move, the top adviser to Paraguay’s president said that the South American country remains resolute about maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
“It is a decision of the Nicaraguan government. We respect it, but Paraguay remains firm in its position to continue diplomatic relations with Taiwan,” Federico Gonzalez, adviser to Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez, said in a statement.
“For Paraguay this doesn’t change anything. Our position remains the same,” Gonzalez said.
Paraguay is now the only South American nation that maintains ties with Taiwan, a relationship that has been going on for more than six decades.
Taiwan finances various infrastructure projects and agricultural support projects in the country, and donated medical supplies at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TIGHTENED RULES: Employees in the affected sectors must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1 or provide an exemption certificate, and they must undergo COVID-19 testing People working in sectors supervised by the education, economics, labor, and health and welfare ministries must be fully vaccinated by next month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. “Starting from Jan. 1, vaccination rules for workers at industries supervised by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare will be further enhanced,” said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. New employees and those returning to work must provide a negative COVID-19 test result — an antigen rapid test, at-home rapid
THREAT REMAINS: With cases rising in many parts of the world, the minister urged the public to continue complying with the disease prevention regulations Taiwan can be considered to have achieved “COVID zero” status, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reporting 21 imported cases of COVID-19, the highest number of daily imported infections reported this year. Chen, who heads the CECC, said no local infections or deaths were reported, but 21 imported cases were confirmed yesterday. The imported cases are eight men and 13 women who arrived from Belize, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and the US, Chen said. The highest number of daily imported infections last year was 25 cases on March 23, he
FIRST SINCE NOV. 4: Academia Sinica, where the woman reportedly contracted the disease, is to close its public areas, and postpone events or conduct them online A woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after being infected in Taiwan, the first domestic case since Nov. 4, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The woman had a cycle threshold value of 15, indicating a recent infection, the CECC said. The CECC confirmed Chinese-language media reports that the woman works at a lab at Academia Sinica, where she is thought to have contracted the disease. The institution in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) said in a separate statement last night that all public areas on its campus would be closed today,
BIDEN-PUTIN TALKS: The national security adviser said Washington’s efforts over the past eight months in the Indo-Pacific have been to avoid an invasion scenario The US “will take every action” in diplomacy and deterrence to prevent the forcible unification of Taiwan by China in concurrence with a hypothetical Russian invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Sullivan made the comment at a White House news conference following a teleconference between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier that day over the military standoff between Russia and Ukraine. A reporter asked: “Some observers have described a nightmare scenario where President Putin invades Ukraine and also, simultaneously, President Xi [Jinping, 習近平] uses force to ‘reunify’ Taiwan with China. Is the