A 43-member Slovak delegation led by the country’s deputy economics minister arrived in Taiwan yesterday evening. It is the highest-level visit by the EU member state since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003.
The delegation, led by Slovakian Second State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Karol Galek, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:38pm.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) greeted the delegation as they disembarked from their aircraft, which bore the Slovakian national emblem and the title “Slovak Republic” on its side.
Photo: EPA-EFE
During the visit, Galek is to cohost the first Taiwan-Slovakia cross-ministerial economics meeting, which is to cover two-way investment, education, culture and tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.
The delegation of 18 senior officials and 25 business representatives is to stay in Taiwan until Friday, the ministry said.
The visit comes at the invitation of National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who led a 66-member delegation to Slovakia in October.
Photo: Yao Kai-shiou, Liberty Times
While Kung was in Slovakia, the two sides signed seven memorandums of understanding aimed at increasing bilateral collaboration in trade and technology, the council said.
Taiwan’s ties with the central European country have improved in the past few months, with Slovakia signing a legal assistance agreement with Taiwan in August and donating 160,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in September.
INVASION: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said: ‘A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance’ Japan and the US could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday. Speaking virtually to a forum organized by Taiwanese think tank the Institute for National Policy Research, Abe said that the Senkaku Islands — known as the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) in Taiwan — the Sakishima Islands and Yonaguni Island are only about 100km from Taiwan. An invasion of Taiwan would be a grave danger to Japan, he said. “A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance. People in Beijing, [Chinese] President
GET A BOOST: After considering the potential for local outbreaks amid an increase in cases abroad, a committee recommended adolescents receive their second shots The level 2 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until Dec. 13, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it advised people in six high-risk groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. It also recommended that adolescents aged 12 to 17 who had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine receive a second shot. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the nationwide level 2 alert would remain in place for two more weeks from today. Chen said that during New Year’s events eating and drinking might be allowed in designated areas, while
‘HISTORIC’: The passage of the resolution by both chambers of the French parliament shows their concrete support for Taiwan’s global participation, the foreign ministry said The government yesterday thanked the French National Assembly for adopting a resolution on Monday in support of Taiwan’s international participation, following a similar resolution passed by the French Senate in May. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the resolution’s passage as “historic” and as demonstrating the concrete support of both chambers of the French parliament for Taiwan’s participation in international affairs. Taiwan and France have shared a long-standing partnership characterized by a high level of trust, and based on the shared values of democracy, freedom and human rights, the ministry said. Passed on Monday in a 39-2 vote with three abstentions, the non-legally
About 610 Taiwanese nationals accused of crimes in other countries were extradited to China from 2016 to 2019, international non-governmental organization (NGO) Safeguard Defenders said yesterday, calling on the international community to intervene in the practice. Based in Madrid, the organization is a human rights NGO founded in late 2016, its Web site says. It released an eight-page report titled China’s Hunt for Taiwanese Overseas, which compiled data from news reports, government news releases and other sources available to the public. “Through transnational repression and formal extraditions, the PRC [People’s Republic of China] is pursuing economic fugitives, Uyghur refugees, human rights defenders and