Australia yesterday formally embarked on a hotly contested program to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines in a new defense alliance with the UK and the US.
Australian Minister of Defense Peter Dutton joined US and British diplomats in signing an agreement allowing the exchange of sensitive “naval nuclear propulsion information” between their nations.
It is the first agreement on the technology to be publicly signed since the three nations in September announced the formation of a defense alliance, AUKUS, to confront strategic tensions in the Pacific where US-China rivalry is growing.
Photo: AFP / Australian Defence Force
The deal would help Australia to complete an 18-month study on procurement of the submarines, Dutton said after signing it in Canberra with US Ambassador to Australia Michael Goldman and British High Commissioner to Australia Victoria Treadell.
Details of the procurement have yet to be decided, including whether Australia would opt for a vessel based on US or British nuclear-powered attack submarines.
“With access to the information this agreement delivers, coupled with the decades of naval nuclear-powered experience our UK and US partners have, Australia will also be positioned to be responsible and reliable stewards of this technology,” Dutton said in a statement.
Under the AUKUS deal, Australia is to obtain eight state-of-the-art, nuclear-powered, but conventionally armed submarines capable of stealthy, long-range missions.
The UK has invited Southeast Asian nations to attend a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Liverpool, England, next month, in a move that risks highlighting concerns that AUKUS could fuel a regional nuclear arms race.
ASEAN member states are divided on AUKUS, but some, notably Indonesia and Malaysia, have sharply criticized it, and many in the 10-member bloc are reluctant to take sides in the unfolding rivalry between the US and China.
As many as 21 foreign ministers could attend, as Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea have also been invited.
“I want us to build a worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise, and encourages like-minded countries to work together from a position of strength,” British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss said.
Beijing is likely to view this expansion of the G7, which represents the world’s most advanced economic powers, as an attempt to get the region to endorse AUKUS, and a more hard-edged military approach to China.
Beijing has described AUKUS as an “extremely irresponsible” threat to stability in the region.
Meanwhile, naval forces from Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and the US on Sunday teamed up to conduct the ANNUALEX military exercises in the Philippine Sea, which end on Tuesday next week.
The navies are to practice “enhanced maritime communication tactics, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, replenishments-at-sea, cross-deck flight operations and maritime interdiction maneuvers,” the US Pacific Fleet said on its Web site.
Additional reporting by the Guardian and staff writer
A convenience store clerk in Taoyuan was yesterday allegedly stabbed to death by a customer after asking the customer to wear a mask. The incident occurred a little after 5am at a store on Guangfong Street in Gueishan District (龜山), police said. When the suspect, surnamed Chiang (蔣), 41, entered the store without wearing a mask, the 30-year-old clerk, surnamed Tsai (蔡), asked that he put one on, police said. Chiang exited the store and came back wearing a mask, they said, adding that after paying for his items he took it off and threw it at Tsai before leaving. Chiang returned shortly afterward
ENCOURAGING: Asked specifically about his Taiwan being ‘independent’ remark, US President Joe Biden said: ‘I said that they have to decide — they, Taiwan, not us’ The US is not encouraging Taiwanese independence — it is up to Taiwan to decide, US President Joe Biden said late on Tuesday after generating confusion with a comment suggesting that Taiwan is “independent.” Speaking with reporters in New Hampshire, where he was promoting his recently signed infrastructure law, Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in their virtual meeting on Monday that the US would abide by its Taiwan Relations Act. Referring to Taiwan, he then said: “It’s independent. It makes its own decisions.” Biden later clarified as he was about to leave New Hampshire that “we [the US]
OLD FRIENDS? The US president underscored that Washington ‘strongly opposes’ unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit meant to establish “guardrails” against conflict between the rival superpowers. The video-link summit, which took place late on Monday in Washington and early yesterday in Beijing, lasted a “longer-than-expected” three-and-a-half hours, a senior US official told reporters. “The conversation was respectful and straightforward,” said the official, who asked not to be identified. While the goal was to settle an increasingly volatile relationship between the giant economic and geopolitical competitors, tension over Taiwan loomed large. Chinese state media reported after the summit
‘POORLY RUN’: The government is committed to ensuring the sustainability of the Taiwan-Palau air route, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr on Friday lashed out at China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空), saying it has “poisoned” the market by neglecting its air route to the Pacific archipelago and that he plans to initiate talks with Taipei over the matter. Whipps made the remark at a routine news conference at the Presidential Office in Ngerulmud, after being asked to comment on frequent flight cancelations by China Airlines. “I think China Airlines is playing with [the] Palau market. They need to change their behavior, need to be invested and think long-term about the Palau market,” a report by the Palau-based newspaper