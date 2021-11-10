Taiwan has laid out plans to challenge what it described as China’s “gray zone threats” to shift the balance of power in the region and possibly take over the nation without fighting a battle.
The Ministry of National Defense yesterday outlined in a biennial military strategy report how it aims to counter what it describes as Beijing’s pressure campaign.
It cited warplane incursions, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels, and accused China of engaging in “cognitive warfare” to sway Taiwanese public opinion.
Photo: AFP
The military is committed to protecting Taiwan’s sovereignty and democratic system, the ministry said, laying out its strategy for countering China.
“The first and foremost defense undertaking is to prevent war and deter any external military threats, and our overall defense power shall be employed to defend our homeland, magnify the costs and risks entailed by the [People’s Republic of China’s] invasion, and ultimately protect the lives and properties of the people,” it said.
Taiwan has re-emerged as a flash point in US-China ties in the past few months. Washington has been moving to help the government in Taipei take on a bigger role in international organizations like the UN, and US President Joe Biden said last month that the US would come to Taiwan’s aid if it was attacked by China — comments the White House later said did not mark a change in policy.
Yesterday’s report lays out how the military plans to expand the range of its military deterrence to the Chinese coast to create “hostile” embarking and seafaring phases for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces should they attempt to cross the Taiwan Strait.
“The PLA’s weakness is in the phase of sea transit,” the report said. “The Armed Forces must take full advantage of the natural barrier of the Taiwan Strait and fight in a resilient manner.”
“We should not limit ourselves to waiting for the enemy’s landing groups to sail through the Strait, but should also use measures to force the enemy to assemble forces at airfields or ports further away from areas opposite Taiwan,” it said.
Given China’s overwhelming superiority in terms of personnel and resources, Taiwan plans to utilize asymmetric tactics to nullify the PLA’s advantages, such as countering Chinese airborne operations with mobile surface-to-air missiles and attacking large ships with small, fast and resilient vessels, the report said.
Defensive cruise missiles, and land and sea mines would be key platforms to deter a Chinese attempt to land on Taiwan, it said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) last month told CNN that she was confident the US would come to Taiwan’s defense if China tried to invade, adding that the “threat from China is increasing every day,” while also confirming the presence of some US troops in Taiwan.
Chinese state media have sought to quiet online speculation that a conflict with Taiwan might be imminent, in a sign of how heated rhetoric between Washington and Beijing was feeding public concern about the risk of war. Chinese social media networks have seen a flurry of chatter about a possible Taiwan crisis in the past few days, seemingly fueled by Beijing’s call for citizens to stockpile food and an unrelated message claiming to show the nation was preparing to mobilize military reserves. The surge came after a report by China’s state broadcaster saying that Taiwanese were hoarding their own survival supplies. On
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it had responded to a request for chip supply chain information from the US Department of Commerce. TSMC said in a statement that it had submitted answers to a questionnaire issued by the department, which asked that it be completed and returned by yesterday to address a global chip supply shortage. The chipmaker said that it did not disclose any confidential information about its customers. On Sept. 23, the US government held a meeting with TSMC, Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp and other companies on progress made by the industry to address issues in
BY 2027: A Pentagon report says that China aims to ‘compel Taiwan’s leadership to the negotiation table on Beijing’s terms’ by 2027, when it could have 700 nuclear warheads China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, the US has said, but Beijing yesterday slammed the Pentagon report as overhyping the threat. The US has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as Beijing works to build the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into “world-class forces” by 2049, its official plan shows. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 — an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, a report published on Wednesday by the Pentagon
‘A DOOR OPENED’: The head of the European Parliament delegation that visited last week said Europe has increased cooperation with Taiwan because of China’s aggression The head of a European Parliament delegation that visited Taiwan last week said there is now a consensus among European political factions that cooperating with Taiwan is important for the bloc, and that he would continue to push for closer bilateral ties. The delegation, which visited from Wednesday to Friday, comprised members of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the EU, including Disinformation (INGE). In an interview with French media outlet La Liberation in Taipei on Thursday, INGE President Raphael Glucksmann, who led the delegation, said that the visit was kept low-key before the delegation