Wu wins Boston mayoral election

Staff writer, with CNA, Boston





Taiwanese-American Michelle Wu (吳弭) on Tuesday made history after winning the mayoral race in Boston, becoming the city’s first woman and Asian American elected to the post.

The 36-year-old daughter of Taiwanese immigrants won nearly 64 percent of the vote in her race against fellow Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George.

“On this day, Boston elected your mom because from every corner of our city Boston has spoken,” Wu said in her election night speech. “We are ready to meet this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for everyone.”

Boston mayor-elect Michelle Wu greets supporters at her election night party in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Wu, a progressive Democrat, ran on policies such as affordable housing, police reform, closing the racial wealth gap and a city-level Green New Deal.

Wu was born and grew up in Chicago, Illinois. She later moved to Boston to study at Harvard University and graduated from Harvard Law School in 2012.

That same year, Wu worked on US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s first campaign for the US Senate after having been a student of Warren’s in law school.

Wu, who in 2013 became the first Asian-American woman elected to the Boston City Council, served three terms on the council.

From 2016 to 2018, she served as council president, the first minority person to hold the role.

In past interviews with US media, Wu has shared the struggles she faced in her early 20s taking care of her mother, who has a severe mental illness, and raising her two younger sisters.

On her campaign Web site, Wu says that her family’s struggles showed her how much government matters and propelled her into law school, activism and, later, a political career.

“She basically helped raised her two sisters and took care of her mother by herself, so I really commend her for her tenacity,” said Wilson Lee, a fifth-generation Chinese American and Boston resident. “She really represents the aspiration, the hope, for all immigrants.”