The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked the World Medical Association (WMA) for supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, which it again called on to maintain a professional and neutral stance and reject political interference from China.
The WMA General Assembly was held online in London from Monday through Friday.
The Chinese Medical Doctor Association (CMDA) raised a motion to prevent Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, but the motion was rejected 99-19 in a vote.
Photo: Reuters
The general assembly voted 91-16 in favor of a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in all WHO health programs, as well as the World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decisionmaking body.
The WMA is the world’s largest international organization representing physicians and consists of 115 national medical associations, the ministry said, adding that it has maintained close relations with the Taiwan Medical Association for many years.
The WMA in May 2005 adopted a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO and its inclusion in the International Health Regulations (IHR) mechanism, and the latest resolution is of great significance, the ministry said.
The proposal submitted by Taiwan this year was approved by the WMA’s professional committees and the WMA Council, before being submitted to the general assembly to be voted on, it said.
The CMDA tried to interfere with Taiwan’s proposal, but fortunately most of the WMA’s constituent members were consistent in supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, the ministry said.
The resolution represents the competence and conscience of physicians worldwide, highlights the importance of Taiwan’s participation in the WHO to the global health network, and shows that the quality of Taiwan’s healthcare and the nation’s success in fighting COVID-19 under a democratic model has been recognized globally, the ministry added.
Democratic Progressive Party spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) yesterday said that the party expresses its sincere gratitude to the WMA, as the resolution not only shows support for Taiwan, but also a growing force of goodness from around the world.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said the center expresses its gratitude to the like-minded countries in the WMA that supported Taiwan.
SOURED RELATIONS: Program director Jennifer Liu said the move to Taipei was due to a ‘perceived lack of friendliness’ from Beijing Language and Culture University Harvard University is to relocate its summer Mandarin program from Beijing to National Taiwan University (NTU) starting next year, a student publication reported on Thursday last week. Run at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) since 2004, the Harvard Beijing Academy is to become the Harvard Taipei Academy once it moves to Taiwan, Crimson magazine reported. Program director Jennifer Liu (劉力嘉) attributed the decision to a “perceived lack of friendliness” from the Chinese university, potentially due to shifting political winds. Liu told the magazine that BLCU in recent years had failed to provide a single dorm for the students or separate accommodation of
ADVANCING TECH: With revenue on target to reach US$15.4 billion, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it is looking to produce 3-nanometer chips later this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday announced plans to build a new plant in Japan next year to produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips in its latest effort to expand its global manufacturing footprint. The Japanese fab is to start operations in 2024, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, ending months of speculation. “We have received strong commitment to supporting this project from our customers and the Japanese government,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told a quarterly investors’ conference. “We believe the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs and reach global talent,
KNOWN ISSUES: Fire safety issues were found in the 40-year-old building, which previously housed a theater and restaurants, in 2019, last year and May, an official said Forty-six people died and 41 were injured in a building fire that raged out of control for hours overnight in Kaohsiung, authorities said yesterday. Flames and smoke billowed from the lower floors of the 13-story Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building on Fubei Road in Yancheng District (鹽埕), as firefighters tried to douse the blaze from the street and aerial platforms. The death toll rose steadily through the day as rescue workers searched the combined commercial and residential building. By late afternoon, authorities said 32 bodies had been found, while a further 14 people who showed no signs of life were among 55
China’s recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan was necessary to defend sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said yesterday, prompting Taipei to say that it had sabotaged peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China’s military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights in international airspace. The purpose of the maneuvers was to “fundamentally safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan