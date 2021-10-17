Ministry thanks WMA for its support

CLEAR-CUT: The World Medical Association voted 91-16 in favor of supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, while a Chinese group’s opposing motion was vetoed 99-19

By Yang Chen-yu / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked the World Medical Association (WMA) for supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, which it again called on to maintain a professional and neutral stance and reject political interference from China.

The WMA General Assembly was held online in London from Monday through Friday.

The Chinese Medical Doctor Association (CMDA) raised a motion to prevent Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, but the motion was rejected 99-19 in a vote.

A WHO sign is pictured outside its building in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 6. Photo: Reuters

The general assembly voted 91-16 in favor of a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in all WHO health programs, as well as the World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decisionmaking body.

The WMA is the world’s largest international organization representing physicians and consists of 115 national medical associations, the ministry said, adding that it has maintained close relations with the Taiwan Medical Association for many years.

The WMA in May 2005 adopted a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO and its inclusion in the International Health Regulations (IHR) mechanism, and the latest resolution is of great significance, the ministry said.

The proposal submitted by Taiwan this year was approved by the WMA’s professional committees and the WMA Council, before being submitted to the general assembly to be voted on, it said.

The CMDA tried to interfere with Taiwan’s proposal, but fortunately most of the WMA’s constituent members were consistent in supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, the ministry said.

The resolution represents the competence and conscience of physicians worldwide, highlights the importance of Taiwan’s participation in the WHO to the global health network, and shows that the quality of Taiwan’s healthcare and the nation’s success in fighting COVID-19 under a democratic model has been recognized globally, the ministry added.

Democratic Progressive Party spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) yesterday said that the party expresses its sincere gratitude to the WMA, as the resolution not only shows support for Taiwan, but also a growing force of goodness from around the world.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said the center expresses its gratitude to the like-minded countries in the WMA that supported Taiwan.