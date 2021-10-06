Taiwan is committed to defending itself if its democracy is threatened, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning of “catastrophic consequences” if it were to fall to China.
Framing cross-strait tensions as a contest between authoritarian and liberal regimes, Tsai wrote in an article in Foreign Affairs magazine that Taiwan “is a liberal democracy on the frontlines of a new clash of ideologies,” but remains committed to “democratic, progressive values.”
“A failure to defend Taiwan would not only be catastrophic for the Taiwanese; it would overturn a security architecture that has allowed for peace and extraordinary economic development in the region for seven decades,” she wrote.
Photo: CNA
Highlighting Taiwan’s geopolitical relevance, Tsai said a military force that has broken the first island chain would be in a position to disrupt international trade and destabilize the western Pacific region.
Beijing’s ambitious foreign policy in recent years is driven not solely by national interest, but also by ideology, Tsai said.
“Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, authoritarian regimes are more convinced than ever that their model of governance is better adapted than democracy to the requirements of the 21st century,” she wrote.
“This has fueled a contest of ideologies, and Taiwan lies at the intersection of contending systems,” she added.
Vibrantly democratic and Western, yet influenced by a Chinese civilization and shaped by Asian traditions, Taiwan, by virtue of both its very existence and its continued prosperity, represents at once an affront to the narrative and an impediment to the regional ambitions of the Chinese Communist Party, she said.
“The great majority of us regard democracy as the best form of government for Taiwan and are willing to do what is necessary to defend it,” she wrote.
“Those beliefs are tested every day, but there is no doubt that the people would rise up should the very existence of Taiwan be under threat,” she added.
“A fundamental part of this embrace of democracy is a firm belief that the future of Taiwan is to be decided by the Taiwanese through democratic means,” she said.
Tsai reiterated that her administration welcomes dialogue with China as long as it is conducted in the spirit of equality and without preconditions.
The US is capable of “tamping down” China in the event of an invasion of Taiwan, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said on Friday. The US remains committed to boosting Taiwan’s defensive capabilities, she told an online forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Asked about what the US would do should China attack Taiwan, Hicks said that Washington is watching the situation in the region carefully “day to day.” “We have a significant amount of capability forward in the region to tamp down any such potential,” Hicks said. “We have good relations, of course, with Taiwan. We
‘GENEROUS’: National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin said that the nation’s economic performance so far this year justifies a bigger-than-expected rise A “consensus has been reached” by heads of government departments that the minimum wage in Taiwan is to be increased next year, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. While the details would not be finalized until the Minimum Wage Review Committee meets on Friday next week, committee members are in agreement that it is time to hike the minimum wage, which stands at NT$24,000 per month, or NT$160 per hour, Wang told reporters at the legislature in Taipei. “I am in support of an increase and the members of the committee are also in agreement,” Wang said. “However, we are
NATIONAL FLAG REMOVED: Ten participating nations in an international championship asked to also have their flags removed after Taiwan had been singled out President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday thanked the nations that supported Taiwan when the world’s largest freediving organization removed the national flag during a live feed after China’s official broadcaster complained. The International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA) removed Taiwan’s flag during a live broadcast of the Individual Depth Freediving World Championship in Cyprus on Tuesday, in which five Taiwanese divers competed. The organization said that it removed the flag after the broadcaster complained that displaying the flag would affect its broadcast of the event, leaving Taiwan as the only one among the 44 participating nations without a flag. The organization on
‘DAMAGING PEACE’: Calling the forays into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone ‘wanton,’ Su said the international community is increasingly renouncing the bullying Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday criticized China after 38 of its military aircraft crossed into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, the most in a single day since Taiwan began issuing a tally on such incursions in September last year. On Friday evening, the Ministry of National Defense reported that 25 Chinese planes had crossed into the nation’s southeastern ADIZ, between Taiwan proper and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Island, 東沙群島). It identified the planes as 18 J-16 fighter jets, four SU-30 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane. Late on Friday night, the ministry reported that 13