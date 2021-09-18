The US and Australia on Thursday expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and said they intend to bolster ties with Taiwan.
In a joint statement issued by the two governments at the conclusion of the 31st Australia-US Ministerial Consultations in Washington, they said that Taiwan plays an important role in the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia and the US said they would fortify ties with Taiwan, which is “a leading democracy and a critical partner” for both of them, said the statement issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Peter Dutton.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
“The principals emphasized their support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, as a member where statehood is not a prerequisite and as an observer or guest where statehood is a prerequisite for membership,” the statement said.
They also reiterated their continued support for a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, without resorting to threats or coercion, and their shared commitment to enhance donor coordination with Taiwan in the region, the statement said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei welcomed the open support from the two countries.
Taiwan would continue to build ties with the two democratic partners, based on a solid foundation, to jointly maintain peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, it said yesterday.
