Fitch Ratings Ltd yesterday upgraded Taiwan’s sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-” with a stable outlook, as the nation has gained in economic stability, external finances and fiscal prudence through the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Fitch forecast that Taiwan’s GDP would grow 6 percent this year, much higher than the 4.6 percent median for peers of the same rating.
The credit ratings agency attributed Taiwan’s growth momentum to strong exports and its success in containing a COVID-19 outbreak without serious disruption to manufacturing.
Photo: Reuters
However, the nation lags behind other developed countries in vaccination rates, it said, adding that only 45 percent of the population had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, and only 4 percent have been fully vaccinated due to shortages.
Merchandise exports increased 30.9 percent year-on-year in the first eight months, thanks to robust global demand for electronics, and information and communications equipment used in smartphones, laptops, TVs, wearables and vehicles.
Demand would remain solid through next year, as the world speeds up a digital transformation and chip shortages linger, it said.
Fitch said it expects Taiwan’s economy to expand 3.3 percent next year and 2.6 percent in 2023.
Major high-tech firms have unveiled multiyear expansion plans to meet digital transformation efforts worldwide. The trend would fuel demand for 5G hardware and high-performance computing devices, local semiconductor firms have said.
Investment in high-tech manufacturing alongside capacity expansions, ongoing reshoring of local firms from abroad, and policy support to facilitate industrial upgrades and enhance supply chain resilience would buttress Taiwan’s growth potential in the medium term, Fitch said.
The rating upgrade reflects improvement in Taiwan’s external finances, which were already sturdy prior to the pandemic, Fitch said.
Taiwan’s current account surplus might widen to 14.8 percent of GDP this year, from 14.2 percent last year, aided by solid exports and a collapse in outbound tourism, Fitch said.
The nation might maintain its large external creditor position at about 200 percent of GDP this year, while its foreign-exchange reserves would cover 17.5 months of current external payments, well surpassing the “AA” median at 3.8 months, Fitch said.
Taiwan also has a record of prudent fiscal management, it said.
The economy’s resilience during the pandemic has enabled authorities to be modest in their use of fiscal stimulus, underscored by a government deficit of just 1 percent last year, Fitch said.
The legislature recently approved an increased special budget — equivalent to about 2 percent of GDP for this year — to support people and businesses heavily affected by the pandemic.
The general government deficit would rise to 2.2 percent of GDP this year, far below a projected median of 5.3 percent among “AA” peers, Fitch said.
Fitch said it expects the deficit to fall to 0.7 percent next year on revenue growth and a gradual unwinding of pandemic-related spending.
Gross general government debt would edge down to 35.8 percent of GDP toward the end of this year, lower than the “AA” median of 43.6 percent, Fitch said.
The central bank and the Ministry of Finance welcomed the upgrade, adding that monetary authorities extended a lending facility for small and medium-sized enterprises through this year and doubled relief loans to support small and private businesses struggling during the pandemic.
However, Fitch referred to Taiwan as being part of China in the headline of its ratings announcement for the first time since at least 2003, triggering confusion among some traders and a rebuke from the government.
While Fitch’s wording change did not have a discernible impact on market prices in China, it did lead to some double takes by traders.
It also elicited a response from the Ministry of Finance, which said in a statement that it regretted Fitch’s decision.
Fitch’s statement “definitely raised some doubts,” said Tommy Gu, a senior bond trader at Capital Securities. “‘Taiwan, China’ can be interpreted in a different way.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
‘AXIS OF WORSHIP’: Taking down the statue of Chiang Kai-shek would indicate the ‘denial of the legitimacy of authoritarian rule,’ the Transitional Justice Committee said The Transitional Justice Commission yesterday announced its plan for transforming Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, which would prioritize removing the main hall’s large bronze statue of the former leader. In today’s democratized society, all authoritarian character should be eradicated from the complex, which is itself a product of Taiwan’s authoritarian past, the commission said. The most important task would be removing the hall’s “axis of worship,” or the 6.3m-tall bronze of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) in its main chamber, it said. Removing the statue — Taiwan’s largest remaining symbol of its authoritarian past — would indicate the “establishment of a liberal democratic constitutional order,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday fired a pilot after he was found to have contravened COVID-19 quarantine rules before testing positive for the virus. The pilot and his teenage son, as well as two other EVA Airways pilots, were on Thursday listed as cluster infections by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The three pilots were on the same flight to Chicago last month. After the CECC tightened quarantine rules for the company’s aircrew members who had been on the Taipei-to-Chicago route, Eva Airways suspended the flights to minimize the effect of COVID-19 curbs on its personnel planning. Preliminary contact tracing results showed that
CLUSTER: Eight students and a parent were among a group linked to a case at a preschool in New Taipei City, where the CECC is trying to identify all contacts The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert for two more weeks, as it reported nine locally transmitted infections, seven imported cases and no new COVID-19 deaths. The two-week extension, which starts today and ends on Sept. 20, would include updates to some current restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei. The main changes include increasing passenger capacity on trains and tour buses, increasing the number of people permitted at certain tourist sites, and conditionally reopening showering facilities, spa areas and children’s pools at
STOP THE SPREAD: The CECC is not considering raising the COVID-19 alert level for now, but is focused on taking measures such as contact tracing to curb the infections Based on preliminary genome sequencing results, a cluster of infections reported on Sunday at a preschool in New Taipei City is likely to be a different variant of SARS-CoV-2 from the dominant Alpha strain circulating in the nation, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported eight local cases, four imported cases and zero deaths. Among the eight new local cases, seven were in New Taipei City, including five people linked to the preschool cluster, and one in Taipei, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The first case in the cluster was