South Korea has test-fired a homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), Yonhap news agency reported yesterday, as it seeks to build up its forces to defend itself from the nuclear-armed North.
Pyongyang has long sought to develop SLBM technology, and in January showed off four such devices at a military parade overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, with the Korean Central News Agency calling them “the world’s most powerful weapon.”
However, while North Korea has released pictures of underwater launches, most recently in 2019, analysts believe that was from a fixed platform or submersible barge, rather than a submarine.
Photo: AFP / South Korean Ministry of National Defense
The South Korean Agency for Defense Development last week carried out underwater ejection tests of the SLBM from a new, locally developed 3,000-tonne class submarine fitted with six vertical launching tubes, Yonhap reported, citing unnamed military sources.
The SLBM is believed to be a variant of the country’s Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile, with a range of about 500km, and is to be mass produced for deployment after another round of tests, it added.
South Korea joins only a handful of countries to have successfully developed an SLBM.
Seoul on Monday allocated nearly 1.5 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) for defense technology research and development next year in a budget request submitted to parliament.
If approved, it would represent a 76 percent jump in the research budget of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, which would be used to “actively develop cutting-edge, future technologies,” a press release said.
Pyongyang is also looking to further enhance its submarine forces. In January, Kim told the Workers’ Party of Korea congress that the North had completed plans for a nuclear-powered submarine.
Any such vessel is likely to be years away from going into service, but analysts say it could be a strategic game changer, enabling Pyongyang to launch a surprise strike underwater even if its land-based forces had been destroyed.
‘LIBERAL-MINDED’ EDUCATION: The initiative is based on a memorandum of understanding with the US, but the program also includes three branches in Europe Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) has arrived in the US to oversee the opening of language learning centers in several cities. At the opening of the Taiwan Center for Mandarin Learning at the Irvine Chinese School in Orange County, California, on Thursday, Tung said that the centers would provide liberal-minded learning programs, which is an advantage over China-run Confucius Institutes. Tung on Tuesday oversaw the opening of another center in Los Angeles. The government initiative came after the US Department of State in August last year flagged US-based Confucius Institutes as “foreign missions,” requiring them to adhere to restrictions
BANNER ANTICS: A worker was spotted entering the cargo hold and a former customs official said that if he had removed a sign, his superiors may face trouble A batch of 933,660 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday as controversy arose over the removal of a banner with the Mandarin characters for Comirnaty (復必泰), the brand name of the Germany-developed vaccine. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (上海復星醫藥集團) on Wednesday posted a photograph on social media showing a banner with the simplified Chinese characters of the brand name alongside the shipment, but the banner was gone when the batch arrived in Taiwan at about 7am on Luxembourg carrier Cargolux Airlines after a stopover in Azerbaijan. However, when the Food and Administration yesterday evening opened the batch, images it
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday fired a pilot after he was found to have contravened COVID-19 quarantine rules before testing positive for the virus. The pilot and his teenage son, as well as two other EVA Airways pilots, were on Thursday listed as cluster infections by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The three pilots were on the same flight to Chicago last month. After the CECC tightened quarantine rules for the company’s aircrew members who had been on the Taipei-to-Chicago route, Eva Airways suspended the flights to minimize the effect of COVID-19 curbs on its personnel planning. Preliminary contact tracing results showed that
CLUSTER: Eight students and a parent were among a group linked to a case at a preschool in New Taipei City, where the CECC is trying to identify all contacts The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert for two more weeks, as it reported nine locally transmitted infections, seven imported cases and no new COVID-19 deaths. The two-week extension, which starts today and ends on Sept. 20, would include updates to some current restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei. The main changes include increasing passenger capacity on trains and tour buses, increasing the number of people permitted at certain tourist sites, and conditionally reopening showering facilities, spa areas and children’s pools at