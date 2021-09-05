Australia, struggling to quell its worst wave of COVID-19, yesterday reported 1,756 infections, another record high, and officials warned that worse is yet to come, urging people to get vaccinated against the virus.
Most of the cases were in New South Wales state, which has been fighting an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 since the middle of June. The state reported 1,533 new cases and four deaths.
Neighboring Victoria state reported 190 cases, while the Australian Capital Territory reported 32 and Queensland reported one.
Photo: AFP
Daily case numbers have over the past few weeks ran about double the levels of Australia’s previous worst wave of the pandemic a year ago.
Believing this outbreak cannot be eliminated — a successful strategy used by states and territories in earlier waves — New South Wales and Victoria authorities have focused on speeding up inoculations to make the cases less virulent.
Although infections in Victoria, which is in its sixth lockdown, dropped slightly from Friday’s 208, health authorities said that the outbreak has not peaked.
“The overall trend is a slow and steady increase. That’s why vaccination is so critical, as is following the rules,” Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told a news conference.
New South Wales, the most populous state and home to Sydney, said it expects more than 1,000 new cases per day for at least two more weeks, with hospital admissions likely to peak next month.
From tomorrow, China legally requires foreign vessels entering what it considers to be its territorial waters to notify Beijing, creating what some fear is a “ticking time bomb” for conflict in the South China Sea. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in April amended China’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law (海上交通安全法) to require all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial waters to inform maritime authorities, carry relevant permits, and submit to Chinese command and supervision. It also gives Beijing the authority to instruct foreign vessels that “threaten the safety of Chinese internal or territorial waters” to leave and to exercise the “right
REGIONAL ORDER: Without Taiwan it would be difficult to defend the first island chain and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Randall Schriver said Without Taiwan, the US could lose the Indo-Pacific region, former US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft told an online forum yesterday, advocating Taiwan’s participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) that comprises the US, Japan, India and Australia. Craft made the remarks at the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue. The event, held online, was cohosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prospect Foundation. Craft had planned to visit Taiwan from Jan. 13 to 15, shortly before she left office after former US president Donald Trump’s election defeat, but the US Department of State abruptly canceled the plan,
TARGET: The government does not envisage lowering the level 2 COVID-19 alert until 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated, Chen Shih-chung said While a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is scheduled to expire on Monday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said there are no plans to make “drastic” changes to disease prevention measures until the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent. However, minor adjustments could be made to restrictions, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, including increasing the passenger volume for trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, and allowing the use of shower facilities at sports venues. As of Sunday, 42.63 percent of the population had received at
BANNER ANTICS: A worker was spotted entering the cargo hold and a former customs official said that if he had removed a sign, his superiors may face trouble A batch of 933,660 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday as controversy arose over the removal of a banner with the Mandarin characters for Comirnaty (復必泰), the brand name of the Germany-developed vaccine. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (上海復星醫藥集團) on Wednesday posted a photograph on social media showing a banner with the simplified Chinese characters of the brand name alongside the shipment, but the banner was gone when the batch arrived in Taiwan at about 7am on Luxembourg carrier Cargolux Airlines after a stopover in Azerbaijan. However, when the Food and Administration yesterday evening opened the batch, images it