EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday fired a pilot after he was found to have contravened COVID-19 quarantine rules before testing positive for the virus.
The pilot and his teenage son, as well as two other EVA Airways pilots, were on Thursday listed as cluster infections by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
The three pilots were on the same flight to Chicago last month.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
After the CECC tightened quarantine rules for the company’s aircrew members who had been on the Taipei-to-Chicago route, Eva Airways suspended the flights to minimize the effect of COVID-19 curbs on its personnel planning.
Preliminary contact tracing results showed that one of the pilots apparently contravened several quarantine rules after he returned from Chicago, the airline said.
Despite being required to conduct enhanced self-health management for seven days after his return, he did not stay at home, but dined with friends and visited a clinic without notifying local health authorities, the airline said.
On Saturday last week, he developed symptoms of COVID-19, but did notify the company in his pre-flight health declaration form before serving as copilot on a flight to Brisbane, Australia, on Monday, it said.
An internal disciplinary committee meeting was held at 10am yesterday, after which the company decided to fire the pilot, effective immediately, citing breaches of internal rules, as well as rules imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).
The company vowed to abide by the government’s disease prevention regulations, saying that it does not accept rule-defying behavior by its staff.
EVA Airways said it would ask all of its about 1,500 pilots to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests for COVID-19.
Separately yesterday morning, CAA Director-General Lin Kuo-shian (林國顯) said he had told EVA Airways chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) to review the firms’ respective disease prevention practices.
As ordered by the CECC, the CAA also asked EVA Airways to ask crews who had worked the Chicago route after Aug. 21 to get tested and quarantine at home.
The agency said that 283 crew members would be affected.
Additional reporting by CNA
From tomorrow, China legally requires foreign vessels entering what it considers to be its territorial waters to notify Beijing, creating what some fear is a “ticking time bomb” for conflict in the South China Sea. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in April amended China’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law (海上交通安全法) to require all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial waters to inform maritime authorities, carry relevant permits, and submit to Chinese command and supervision. It also gives Beijing the authority to instruct foreign vessels that “threaten the safety of Chinese internal or territorial waters” to leave and to exercise the “right
REGIONAL ORDER: Without Taiwan it would be difficult to defend the first island chain and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Randall Schriver said Without Taiwan, the US could lose the Indo-Pacific region, former US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft told an online forum yesterday, advocating Taiwan’s participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) that comprises the US, Japan, India and Australia. Craft made the remarks at the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue. The event, held online, was cohosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prospect Foundation. Craft had planned to visit Taiwan from Jan. 13 to 15, shortly before she left office after former US president Donald Trump’s election defeat, but the US Department of State abruptly canceled the plan,
TARGET: The government does not envisage lowering the level 2 COVID-19 alert until 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated, Chen Shih-chung said While a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is scheduled to expire on Monday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said there are no plans to make “drastic” changes to disease prevention measures until the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent. However, minor adjustments could be made to restrictions, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, including increasing the passenger volume for trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, and allowing the use of shower facilities at sports venues. As of Sunday, 42.63 percent of the population had received at
BANNER ANTICS: A worker was spotted entering the cargo hold and a former customs official said that if he had removed a sign, his superiors may face trouble A batch of 933,660 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday as controversy arose over the removal of a banner with the Mandarin characters for Comirnaty (復必泰), the brand name of the Germany-developed vaccine. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (上海復星醫藥集團) on Wednesday posted a photograph on social media showing a banner with the simplified Chinese characters of the brand name alongside the shipment, but the banner was gone when the batch arrived in Taiwan at about 7am on Luxembourg carrier Cargolux Airlines after a stopover in Azerbaijan. However, when the Food and Administration yesterday evening opened the batch, images it