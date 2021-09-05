None of the people tested so far as contacts of an aircrew cluster have COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, after more than 1.1 million text messages had been sent to alert those who had been to places visited by the cluster’s confirmed cases.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the negative results were “a slight relief, but people should not let their guard down and should keep practicing COVID-19 preventive measures.”
The CECC on Friday reported imported breakthrough infections in two Eva Airways Corp (長榮航空) cargo pilots, who had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
They flew together on flights to and from Australia on Monday last week, it said.
As the teenage son of one of the pilots also tested positive on Friday, the center ordered his school to suspend all classes for two weeks, and placed his classmates and their close contacts under centralized quarantine with mandatory testing.
The tightened measures were necessary because the pilots and the teenager are suspected to be infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, Chen said on Friday.
Photo courtesy of Taoyuan City Government via CNA
Among the pilots’ close contacts, 299 people were ordered to quarantine in centralized facilities, and 23 people were asked to monitor their health, Chen said, adding that the teenager was so far the only confirmed case connected to the pilots.
Among the contacts, 165 people tested negative, 22 were awaiting their test results, and 134 were to be tested, he added.
Two-hundred-and-five close contacts of the teenager were ordered to quarantine in centralized facilities, with 200 of them having tested negative and five still to be tested, he said.
Chen said that 2,656 students and staff at the teenager’s school had so far been tested, and none of their test results were positive.
Meanwhile, more than 1.1 million warning text messages were yesterday afternoon sent to people who had been to places visited by the confirmed cluster cases between Aug. 13 and Thursday, asking recipients whether they had since had any suspicious symptoms, Chen said.
Those who had or are having symptoms should seek medical attention or get tested at a local COVID-19 screening center as soon as possible, he said, urging them to wear a mask at all times.
Recipients of the alert messages should not be worried, as they have visited the same places as the cluster cases at the same time, but might not have had direct contact with them, Chen said.
As all but one of their more recent contacts tested negative, Chen said that those who earlier had direct contact with the cases are unlikely to have been infected by them.
However, despite everyone at the teenager’s school testing negative, there is still a risk of asymptomatic infections that are more difficult to detect, Chen said, urging people to remain vigilant.
Enhanced COVID-19 restrictions implemented in Taoyuan are necessary as long as it cannot be ruled out that the cluster has spread to local communities, Chen said, adding that a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert would not be raised in the city.
Asked whether the cluster might affect the CECC’s plan to ease some COVID-19 curbs on Tuesday, including raising passenger capacity on trains and allowing showering in sports venues, Chen said that there is no need to alter the plan, but added that the center would continue to monitor the situation.
The CECC yesterday reported no new local cases and one imported case: a traveler arriving from the US.
Taiwan’s first-dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Friday reached 43.77 percent, the center said.
From tomorrow, China legally requires foreign vessels entering what it considers to be its territorial waters to notify Beijing, creating what some fear is a “ticking time bomb” for conflict in the South China Sea. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in April amended China’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law (海上交通安全法) to require all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial waters to inform maritime authorities, carry relevant permits, and submit to Chinese command and supervision. It also gives Beijing the authority to instruct foreign vessels that “threaten the safety of Chinese internal or territorial waters” to leave and to exercise the “right
REGIONAL ORDER: Without Taiwan it would be difficult to defend the first island chain and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Randall Schriver said Without Taiwan, the US could lose the Indo-Pacific region, former US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft told an online forum yesterday, advocating Taiwan’s participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) that comprises the US, Japan, India and Australia. Craft made the remarks at the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue. The event, held online, was cohosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prospect Foundation. Craft had planned to visit Taiwan from Jan. 13 to 15, shortly before she left office after former US president Donald Trump’s election defeat, but the US Department of State abruptly canceled the plan,
TARGET: The government does not envisage lowering the level 2 COVID-19 alert until 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated, Chen Shih-chung said While a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is scheduled to expire on Monday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said there are no plans to make “drastic” changes to disease prevention measures until the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent. However, minor adjustments could be made to restrictions, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, including increasing the passenger volume for trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, and allowing the use of shower facilities at sports venues. As of Sunday, 42.63 percent of the population had received at
BANNER ANTICS: A worker was spotted entering the cargo hold and a former customs official said that if he had removed a sign, his superiors may face trouble A batch of 933,660 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday as controversy arose over the removal of a banner with the Mandarin characters for Comirnaty (復必泰), the brand name of the Germany-developed vaccine. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (上海復星醫藥集團) on Wednesday posted a photograph on social media showing a banner with the simplified Chinese characters of the brand name alongside the shipment, but the banner was gone when the batch arrived in Taiwan at about 7am on Luxembourg carrier Cargolux Airlines after a stopover in Azerbaijan. However, when the Food and Administration yesterday evening opened the batch, images it