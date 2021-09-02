Elementary, junior-high and high-school students yesterday returned to classrooms across Taiwan for the start of the new academic year.
After a COVID-19 outbreak, schools nationwide, including public and private kindergartens, suspended in-person instruction starting on May 19, with many initiating an early summer vacation.
COVID-19 restrictions meant that people dropping off children at elementary schools yesterday were not allowed in the gates.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Several schools in the six special municipalities — Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung — arranged for new and returning students to enter at different times.
For example, to prevent crowds, Tung-bao Elementary School in Taichung’s Tanzih District (潭子) asked students in grades 2 through 6 to arrive before 7:40am, kindergarten students were asked to arrive between 7:40am and 8am, and first-grade students were asked to arrive after 8:20am.
There was increased traffic near schools, as many parents apparently eschewed public transport services to pick up and drop off children themselves.
Photo: CNA
The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Tuesday said it instructed epidemic prevention and disinfection brigades across the nation’s 22 city and county administrations to work with local education authorities to complete the disinfection of 4,674 school campuses at the high-school level and below — including public kindergartens — as well as nearby public areas.
Athletics fields, hallways, restrooms and playgrounds were among the facilities that were disinfected, it said, adding that local schools helped to clean classrooms under the supervision of the Ministry of Education.
As of noon yesterday, 1,711 students in Taipei had taken “disease prevention leave” on the first day of the semester, 0.53 percent of the 319,675 students in the city who were expected to attend classes, Taipei Department of Education data showed.
Photo: Su Meng-chuan, Taipei Times
The National Federation of Teachers’ Unions in a statement on Tuesday called for continued support from education authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campuses.
About 90 percent of teachers at elementary, junior-high and high-schools have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the federation said, citing statistics from the Ministry of Education as well as local officials.
Authorities should arrange for the rest to be vaccinated as soon as possible and make plans for all educators to receive a second dose, the federation said.
To increase vaccination rates on campuses, the federation urged authorities to arrange for students aged 12 to 18 to be vaccinated soon.
Efforts to prevent COVID-19 on campuses must continue, it said, adding that authorities should ensure that supplies of masks, alcohol, thermometers, bleach, dining partitions and rapid testing kits remain available.
Additional reporting by CNA and Tsai Ya-hua
‘NORMAL’: The passage showed that the US Coast Guard is engaged in joint training to bolster partner nations in the face of Chinese encroachment, a maritime expert said A US warship and a US Coast Guard cutter on Friday sailed through the Taiwan Strait, making the eighth transit under the administration of US President Joe Biden since he took office in January. The passage comes amid a spike in military activity by China, and follows Chinese assault drills last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off Taiwan to the southwest and southeast. The USS Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the USCGC Munro, transited “through international waters in accordance with international law,” the US Navy said in a statement. “The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates
From tomorrow, China legally requires foreign vessels entering what it considers to be its territorial waters to notify Beijing, creating what some fear is a “ticking time bomb” for conflict in the South China Sea. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in April amended China’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law (海上交通安全法) to require all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial waters to inform maritime authorities, carry relevant permits, and submit to Chinese command and supervision. It also gives Beijing the authority to instruct foreign vessels that “threaten the safety of Chinese internal or territorial waters” to leave and to exercise the “right
TARGET: The government does not envisage lowering the level 2 COVID-19 alert until 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated, Chen Shih-chung said While a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is scheduled to expire on Monday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said there are no plans to make “drastic” changes to disease prevention measures until the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent. However, minor adjustments could be made to restrictions, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, including increasing the passenger volume for trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, and allowing the use of shower facilities at sports venues. As of Sunday, 42.63 percent of the population had received at
‘WHITELIST’: The program aims to give a boost to small shops, but the National Development Council said that it would also announce a list of approved online retailers Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers are to be distributed at the beginning of October and would be valid through April next year, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday. Reservations for the vouchers could be made from the end of next month through the program’s official Web site, Chunghwa Post’s (中華郵政) Web site, convenience store kiosks and digital payment providers, the National Development Council (NDC) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, after presenting the plan at a Cabinet meeting earlier that morning. Recipients could choose to receive digital or paper vouchers, it said, adding that they would be distributed free of charge