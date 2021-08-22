US-China relations are unlikely to fundamentally change with US President Joe Biden’s nomination of career diplomat Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China, academics said yesterday.
The White House on Friday announced Biden’s “intent to nominate” Burns, who was undersecretary of state for political affairs during former US president George W. Bush’s administration and previously an ambassador to Greece and NATO.
Burns, 65, was a foreign policy adviser to Biden’s presidential campaign under now-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
In the final month of the US presidential election campaign in October last year, Burns commented on news of then-US president Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
“With the President’s illness amid a divisive campaign, we should not discount the possibility that China will step up pressure on Taiwan or Russia seek to take advantage in Eastern Europe. Important the U.S. signal to both that we are watching and remain fully capable,” Burns wrote on Twitter.
Shortly after Biden became president, Burns wrote on Twitter: “Why can’t the US and EU align against China on trade, human rights, 5G, democracy and the future of Hong Kong and Taiwan? We’ll be much more effective by working together.”
Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor emeritus of political science at National Chengchi University, said that representing US interests in China is a daunting task amid intensifying rivalry between the countries.
Many public figures, including former Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger, were said to have vied for the post, he said.
Under the threat of a contested confirmation, Burns might represent the most likely pick to find bipartisan support in the US Senate, which for the moment is united in its distrust of China, he said.
Hung Chin-fu (洪敬富), a political science professor at National Cheng Kung University, said that the nomination of Burns shows that the Biden administration prizes caution, institutionalization and predictability in diplomacy.
Biden likely expects Burns to communicate Washington’s core positions to Beijing in a measured way that best suits US interests, he said.
Chang Kuo-cheng (張國城), an international relations professor at Taipei Medical University, said that Biden might have anticipated a confirmation fight in the US Senate and already secured the votes to confirm Burns.
Biden was a long-serving member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, which could have informed his decision to tap a professional diplomat and not a powerful political or business figure, he said.
The choice of Burns marks a shift for the role of the ambassador to Beijing, the ranks of which over the past decade have been filled by former politicians, not seasoned diplomats.
Burns said he looked forward to returning to public service, if confirmed by the Senate, and working on “the strategic competition between the US and the PRC [People’s Republic of China], as well as other difficult and complex challenges we face at this critical juncture in our relationship.”
The White House on Friday also announced Biden’s intent to nominate Rahm Emanuel, a former US lawmaker who served as chief of staff to former US president Barack Obama and as mayor of Chicago, to be ambassador to Japan, a US ally increasingly at odds with Beijing.
‘SELF-RELIANCE’: The president said the discussion over Afghanistan leads to the conclusion that Taiwan needs to be more united and more resolute in defense Afghanistan’s return to Taliban rule following the withdrawal of US forces shows that Taiwan needs to be “stronger and more united” in ensuring its own defense, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The sudden departure of US troops from Kabul has sparked discussion in Taiwan as to whether Washington can be relied upon to come to Taipei’s defense. “Recent changes in the situation in Afghanistan have led to much discussion in Taiwan,” Tsai wrote on Facebook. “I want to tell everyone that Taiwan’s only option is to make ourselves stronger, more united and more resolute in our determination to protect ourselves.” She said
‘ENEMY AT THE GATES’: China should not be deluded into thinking that it could easily take Taiwan like Afghanistan’s collapse after US troops pulled out, Su Tseng-chang said Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, offering an indirect warning to China not to be “deluded” into thinking it could take Taiwan. China has been ramping up military and diplomatic pressure to force Taipei into accepting Chinese sovereignty, causing concern in Washington and other Western capitals. The defeat of the Afghan government after the withdrawal of US forces and flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sparked discussion in Taiwan about what would happen in the event of a Chinese invasion, and whether the US would help defend Taiwan. Asked whether
GOVERNMENT-PURCHASED: It would take about 10 days for lot release testing and for the doses to thaw before they can be used, the minister of health said A batch of 249,600 doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and seven imported cases, but no deaths. The sixth shipment of Moderna vaccines procured by the government arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4pm, bringing the total number of Moderna doses delivered since May 28 to 1.5 million, CECC data showed. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said some of the doses would be offered to healthcare providers in the first priority group as
A young Chinese woman has said she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uighurs, in what might be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders. The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on the run to avoid extradition back to China because her fiance was considered a Chinese dissident. Wu told The Associated Press (AP) that she was abducted from a hotel in Dubai and detained by Chinese officials at a villa converted into a jail, where she saw or heard two other