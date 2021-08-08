The government is to pay at least NT$285.5 million (US$10.26 million) to national team athletes and their coaches after record-breaking performances at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Taiwanese athletes have won 12 medals — two gold, four silver and six bronze — at the Games in the nation’s best-ever Olympic showing.
An Olympic gold-medal winner can receive a one-time prize of NT$20 million from the government, a silver awardee NT$7 million and a bronze winner NT$5 million, according to the Regulations Governing the Issuance of Guo Guang Athletic Medals and Scholarships (國光體育獎章及獎助學金頒發辦法).
Photo courtesy of EasyCard Corp
Weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) and the badminton duo Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) are to each receive NT$20 million for winning gold medals.
Medalists can also choose to receive the money in monthly payments, meaning a gold winner would receive NT$125,000 per month, a silver winner NT$38,000 and a bronze winner NT$24,000.
The Sports Administration also increases the prizes for medalists of certain disciplines, such as gymnastics, swimming, and track and field, who could receive 50 percent more.
For example, gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱), dubbed the “prince of the pommel horse,” could receive NT$7 million plus NT$3.5 million for winning a silver.
Athletes who enter the round-of-eight in a competition are rewarded as well. An athlete placing fourth could receive a one-time prize of NT$3 million, while fifth and sixth place could receive NT$1.5 million. Those who enter a quarter-final without advancing to a semi-final would also receive NT$1.5 million.
Table tennis player Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) could earn NT$9.5 million for his performance — NT$5 million for winning bronze in mixed doubles, NT$3 million for placing fourth in the men’s singles and NT$1.5 million for finishing fifth in the men’s team matches.
In addition, the Sports Administration last year amended the Regulations Governing Meritorious Coaches (有功教練獎勵辦法) to increase the rewards for coaches of award-winning athletes competing in the Asian Games or Olympic Games.
For example, Kuo’s weightlifting coach, Lin Geng-neng (林敬能), is eligible to receive a prize of NT$5 million, up from NT$3 million.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday that Taiwanese are proud of national team athletes, as they often emphasize their origin as Taiwan after winning medals.
Su also commented on the resignation of Sports Administration Director-General Chang Shao-hsi (張少熙) over the flight seating arrangements for Taiwanese athletes.
On July 19, badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) posted a photograph of herself on Instagram, sitting in the economy class section of a China Airlines flight to Tokyo. Shortly after the post, it was discovered that some Taiwanese sports officials were seated in business class.
Su said that the government would review the issue after all athletes had returned from the Games.
Separately, EasyCard Corp yesterday announced a two-card set marking Tai’s silver medal win at the Games.
The set features Tai’s signature and her motto, “Believe in Yourself,” which came from her father and is tattooed on her left wrist, it said.
Sold at NT$350, the cards are available for pre-order from 11am today until 11:59pm on Thursday at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life and OK Mart convenience stores, it said.
EasyCard has worked with Tai previously for card promotions.
Additional reporting by Lu Hsiu-hsien and Tsai Ya-hua
