Life expectancy climbed to 81.3 years on average last year: ministry data

By Chien Hui-ju / Staff reporter





Average life expectancy in Taiwan climbed to 81.3 years last year, Ministry of the Interior data showed yesterday.

The data indicate the nation’s upward trend has continued since the ministry posted an average life expectancy of 79.1 years in 2010.

Ministry officials attributed the trend to Taiwan’s high-quality healthcare, an increased focus on food safety, improved living conditions and that Taiwanese of all ages engage in physical activities.

The ministry found that men’s average life expectancy was 78.1 years, while women on average lived to 84.7 years.

Both numbers are the highest on record, the ministry added.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread worldwide last year, the nation swiftly imposed strict border controls and measures to curb the spread of the virus within Taiwan, the ministry said.

Taiwanese quickly adapted to a new pandemic prevention lifestyle, which contributed to fewer deaths being recorded last year compared with previous years, it said.

Taiwan recorded 173,162 deaths last year, the data showed.

Among the six special municipalities, Taipei had the highest life expectancy at 84.1 years, followed by New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung and Tainan.

Counties in eastern Taiwan have lower life expectancies, with residents of Taitung on average living 4.8 years less than the national average, the data showed.