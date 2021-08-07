Average life expectancy in Taiwan climbed to 81.3 years last year, Ministry of the Interior data showed yesterday.
The data indicate the nation’s upward trend has continued since the ministry posted an average life expectancy of 79.1 years in 2010.
Ministry officials attributed the trend to Taiwan’s high-quality healthcare, an increased focus on food safety, improved living conditions and that Taiwanese of all ages engage in physical activities.
The ministry found that men’s average life expectancy was 78.1 years, while women on average lived to 84.7 years.
Both numbers are the highest on record, the ministry added.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread worldwide last year, the nation swiftly imposed strict border controls and measures to curb the spread of the virus within Taiwan, the ministry said.
Taiwanese quickly adapted to a new pandemic prevention lifestyle, which contributed to fewer deaths being recorded last year compared with previous years, it said.
Taiwan recorded 173,162 deaths last year, the data showed.
Among the six special municipalities, Taipei had the highest life expectancy at 84.1 years, followed by New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung and Tainan.
Counties in eastern Taiwan have lower life expectancies, with residents of Taitung on average living 4.8 years less than the national average, the data showed.
A TAIWAN FIRST: The duo are the first badminton players from Taiwan to climb an Olympic podium, and Tai Tzu-ying has a shot at doing the same today Taiwanese badminton duo Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) yesterday won the nation’s first Olympic gold medal in the sport when they prevailed over a third-seeded Chinese pair in the final of the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. Lee and Wang, both first-time Olympians, defeated Liu Yuchen (劉雨辰) and Li Junhui (李俊慧) 21-18, 21-12 in a 34-minute final at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. As of yesterday, Taiwan had bagged seven medals in Tokyo — two golds, two silvers and three bronzes — topping its previous best of five medals in 2000 and 2004. Taiwan moved to No. 17 in the
‘TEAM TAIWAN’: Taiwanese athletes have performed admirably and raised the nation’s profile, but many abroad still think they are Chinese, an advocate said Advocacy groups have called for the national team to compete under the name “Taiwan” at the Tokyo Olympics, while former Olympian Chi Cheng (紀政) has launched another referendum petition on the issue. Taiwanese athletes have performed outstandingly at the Olympics and have raised the nation’s profile on the world stage, Northern Taiwan Society chairman Lee Chuan-hsin (李川信) said on Friday. “Many foreign news agencies, including Japan’s NHK, have called our delegation ‘Taiwan’ instead of ‘Chinese Taipei.’ Therefore our own people and politicians should also speak of ‘Team Taiwan’ and Taiwanese athletes,” he said. “However, in Taiwan, most of the time the Taiwanese team
SOAKED: Although rain in central and southern Taiwan is to ease today, chances of heavy or extremely heavy rain would be high in the morning, a CWB forecaster said Extreme torrential rain brought by a southwesterly jet stream yesterday wreaked havoc in central and southern Taiwan, causing flash floods and triggering mudflows and landslides in mountainous areas. By 5pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau’s observation station in Yuyoushan (御油山) in Kaohsiung’s Liouguei District (六龜) had registered accumulated rainfall of 726.5mm since 12am on Saturday, the highest among the bureau’s observation stations. It was followed by the observation station in Kaohsiung’s Maolin District (茂林), which recorded accumulated rainfall of 671.5mm over the period. Six of the 10 observation stations that recorded the highest accumulated rainfall yesterday were in Liouguei, bureau
DEBUT NERVES? Huang Hsiao-wen said that she was honored to represent her nation, but added that nerves had got to her and her opponent was more composed Taiwanese boxer Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) yesterday won bronze in the flyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics, the first medal Taiwan has ever won in the sport, after falling to world No. 2 Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-finals. Huang, who is competing at the Olympics for the first time, lost 0-5 to Cakiroglu. Despite the defeat, she won a medal because athletes who are defeated in a boxing semi-final at the Olympics are all awarded bronzes, unlike other Olympic sports in which losing semi-finalists vie for a single medal. European champion Cakiroglu saw off the 1.76m Huang with a high-tempo, tactical