Protests against Bolsonaro spread

AP, RIO DE JANEIRO





Protests against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spread across Brazil on Saturday, a day after a Brazilian Supreme Court justice authorized a criminal investigation into his response to allegations of potential corruption involving a vaccine deal.

Demonstrators gathered by the thousands in more than 40 cities to demand Bolsonaro’s impeachment or greater access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“If we have a minute of silence for each COVID death, we would be quiet until June 2022,” read a poster held aloft by a man in Belem, the capital of Para State.

People take part in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

More than half a million Brazilians have died, by official count.

Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber said the investigation is supported by testimony in a Brazilian Senate committee investigating the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors are to investigate whether Bolsonaro committed the crime of “prevarication,” which entails delaying or refraining from action required as part of a public official’s duty for reasons of personal interest.

Weber did not rule out the possibility other potential wrongdoing could be investigated.

The inquiry comes after Luis Ricardo Miranda, the chief of the Brazilian Ministry of Health’s import division, said he faced undue pressure to sign off on the import of 20 million vaccines from Indian pharmaceutical Bharat Biotech.

He said there were irregularities in the invoices — particularly a US$45 million upfront payment to a Singapore-based company.

Miranda testified before the Senate committee on June 25 along with his brother, Luis Miranda, a lawmaker who until recently was allied with Bolsonaro.

The Mirandas said they brought their concerns directly to Bolsonaro, who assured them he would report the irregularities to the Federal Police.

However, the Federal Police never received any request to investigate, a Federal Police source with knowledge of investigations told reporters.

The secretary-general of the presidency, Onyx Lorenzoni, confirmed that Bolsonaro met with the Mirandas, but said they presented fraudulent documents.

Bolsonaro ordered the brothers investigated, he said.

The Supreme Court decision came in response to a request filed by three senators.

A majority of senators on the investigating committee previously told reporters that, once their inquest concludes, they would vote to recommend Bolsonaro be indicted for prevarication. The crime carries a prison term of three months to a year, plus a fine.

In Rio de Janeiro’s protest, 63-year-old retiree Terezinha Zanata said the government had mismanaged violence, the environment and indigenous rights.

“This in addition to the disregard for the pandemic issue,” she said, complaining of a sluggish vaccine campaign and a president who long minimized the seriousness of the disease.