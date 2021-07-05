Rich nations are sharing vaccines with low-income countries too slowly to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, risking millions of lives, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
Tedros said the sharing of vaccines was “only a trickle, which is being outpaced by variants,” after it emerged that the Delta variant is present in at least 98 countries.
His warning came as Dame Sarah Gilbert, the Oxford professor who led the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, called for caution over proposals to vaccinate children in the UK.
Photo: AP
“We have to balance what we think about vaccinating children in high-income countries with vaccinating the rest of the world, because we need to stop transmission of this virus globally,” she said.
“We’re not completely out of the woods and that’s why I’m very worried about getting vaccines around the rest of the world, because we need to stop the virus being transmitted and continuing to evolve. That could give us a new variant that is going to be really difficult to deal with,” Gilbert said.
Tedros said world leaders must ensure that at least 10 percent of people in all countries be vaccinated by the end of September, so that vulnerable people and health workers were protected.
“The Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate, which requires constant evaluation and careful adjustment of the public health response,” Tedros said. “Delta has been detected in at least 98 countries, and is spreading quickly in countries with low and high vaccination coverage.”
“The world must equitably share protective gear, oxygen, tests, treatments and vaccines,” he said.
By July next year, 70 percent of people in every country should be vaccinated, he added.
“This is the best way to slow the pandemic, save lives and drive a truly global economic recovery, and along the way prevent further dangerous variants from getting the upper hand,” he said.
This point was backed by James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute, Oxford.
“Delta is going to sweep through the EU in much the same way as here. Fortunately, they too are vaccinating at a very fast rate, and like the UK are probably just past the point of maximum danger, though summer will be rough,” Naismith said.
“But with so few people in developing countries vaccinated, their point of maximum danger is ahead. Once Delta gets going, it will overwhelm healthcare systems very rapidly unless vaccination improves,” he said.
“More thought needs to be given to whether vaccinating young children in the rich world is as important and ethically justified as vaccinating key workers and the most vulnerable in developing countries,” he added.
David Bauer, group leader of the RNA Virus Replication Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute, said: “From a virology perspective, it’s very very clear — the Delta variant is going to displace all the other variants that currently exist.”
“We need everybody vaccinated now. We are not all protected until the whole world is protected. It can come across as idealism, but it’s not — there’s a cold-hearted, self-interested motivation behind all of it,” he added.
NEW GROUND: The National Health Research Institute’s plan for a second vaccine plant would have hardware that can support mRNA vaccine production, a researcher said The National Health Research Institutes is reportedly preparing to initiate talks with Moderna Inc for authorization to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, a local magazine said yesterday. If successful, Taiwan would be able to manufacture anywhere between 300 million and 500 million doses within six to nine months, the Chinese-language Mirror Media said. The institute has its eye on manufacturing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines for its second vaccine plant expansion project, Liu Chia-chyi (劉家齊), a researcher at the institute’s vaccine research and development center, told a news conference yesterday. Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Liu said that the planned
WAKE-UP CALL: A Japanese defense official’s call to protect Taiwan as a democratic country drew the ire of Beijing, which took umbrage at the use of the word ‘country’ Japanese State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama on Monday warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration, and said it was necessary to “wake up” to Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan and protect it “as a democratic country.” Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, Nakayama questioned whether the decision of many countries, including Japan and US, to follow a “one China” policy that has recognized Beijing over Taipei since the 1970s would stand the test of time. “Was it right?” he asked at the online event, referring to how future generations would judge policymakers on the issue. “I don’t
NEW POLICY: The Central Epidemic Command Center said the requirement is in response to the global spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 Starting today, all arrivals to Taiwan are to be tested three times for COVID-19 before the end of their quarantine period. The policy is in response to the global spread of the more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. People arriving by airplane or ship after noon today are to be subject to the policy in an effort to reinforce the health monitoring of international arrivals, the center said. Upon arrival at an airport or port, people who have traveled to “key high-risk countries” in the past 14 days would be checked into a government-funded centralized
CCP CENTENNIAL: Responding to Xi’s pledge, the Mainland Affairs Council said that Beijing should drop the military intimidation and talk with Taipei on an equal footing Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday pledged to complete “reunification” with Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a dictatorship. China, which considers independent Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the nation. “Solving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the CCP and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” Xi said in a speech