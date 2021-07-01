After a five-year hiatus, the 11th Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) trade talks between Taiwan and the US yesterday began with a virtual meeting, with the two sides agreeing to hold more “working groups” and to discuss a number of topics throughout the year to consolidate bilateral trade relations, government officials said.
“It’s a new page for US-Taiwan relations,” Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told an online news conference in Taipei.
The two sides discussed a range of issues, including technology supply chains, trade facilitation and digital trade, as well as the environment, intellectual property and labor rights, he added.
Photo courtesy of Executive Yuan
Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中), who heads the Office of Trade Negotiations under the Executive Yuan, said that he was “thankful” for the eight-hour meeting, which ended at 3am Washington time.
TIFA participants included the representatives of various US government departments, including state, agriculture, labor and trade, as well as their Taiwanese counterparts via videoconference, a sign that the US “took relations with Taiwan very seriously,” Deng said.
“It’s been since 2016 when the last TIFA was held,” he said. “But three weeks ago, I met with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪), and we made it happen.”
During the talks, it was agreed that there are to be more “working group meetings happening all year long” in a bid to clarify and consolidate further cooperation, Deng said.
“Just TIFA once a year is not enough,” he said.
Office of Trade Negotiations Deputy Trade Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), who led the Taiwanese side of the meeting, echoed Deng’s sentiments.
“We talked about strengthening US-Taiwan supply chain cooperation from semiconductors to electric vehicles to vaccines,” Yang said. “The US representatives described the talks as ‘fully successful.’”
Topics in the meeting ranged from reducing agricultural tariffs, simplifying paperwork for the mutual trade of medical supplies, labor standards and digital trade, as well as environmental, social and governance goals, she said.
The lifting of a ban on the importation of US pork with traces of ractopamine in August last year was instrumental in warming US attitudes, and Taiwan was able to talk with the US in the spirit of full cooperation, Deng said.
“This is a very positive change in attitude that gives me hope that one day we reach our goal [of signing a bilateral trade agreement with the US],” he said.
When asked whether Chinese interference might challenge the US’ commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Taiwan, Deng said that US President Joe Biden’s administration sees Taiwan as an ally.
“Many US lawmakers wrote to the US president to urge closer US-Taiwan ties,” he said, “Taiwan has many friends in the US.”
Whether Taiwan is to receive more help from the US in terms of COVID-19 vaccines has been a hot topic.
At the news conference, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) dismissed speculation regarding “chips for vaccines,” but said that Taiwan has asked for US approval to manufacture US vaccines.
“We asked to be more involved in the vaccine supply chain,” Hsueh said. “The US side replied that that would be something that could be discussed in a working group meeting.”
TAKING PRECAUTIONS: Two arrivals from Peru have been confirmed to have been infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 first discovered in India, the center said People arriving from seven high-risk countries would be required to stay at central quarantine facilities for 14 days, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The measure, which starts tomorrow, is intended to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 first discovered in India. Genetic sequencing has confirmed seven infections by the Delta variant, including two people arriving from Peru and five previously reported imported cases, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing. Taiwan is mainly fighting the Alpha variant, first found in the UK, although variants from South Africa
CAUSE OF DEATH: So far, autopsies have shown that most deaths were related to chronic health conditions, while one was caused by asphyxia, the center said Thirty-four more people have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that none of the autopsies performed so far have connected post-vaccination deaths to the shots. The deaths recorded on Wednesday were 16 women and 18 men who died one to eight days after being vaccinated, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Their ages ranged from 52 to 96, with 29 of them over the age of 75, he said. The youngest among them, a man aged 52, had
GREATER INFECTION RISK: To curb the Delta variant, stores, restaurants and markets in two villages have been closed, with the government delivering food to homes The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced enhanced measures for preventing the spread of the Delta virus variant associated with a cluster of infections in Pingtung County, as it reported 78 locally transmitted cases and 13 deaths. Twelve confirmed cases have been linked to a grandfather and grandson who returned from Peru and tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant during home quarantine in Pingtung County’s Fangshan Township (枋山). The cluster’s index case is a local taxi driver, the CECC said. Contact tracing found that a passenger and two members of his family had also contracted COVID-19, and that the two family
NEW GROUND: The National Health Research Institute’s plan for a second vaccine plant would have hardware that can support mRNA vaccine production, a researcher said The National Health Research Institutes is reportedly preparing to initiate talks with Moderna Inc for authorization to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, a local magazine said yesterday. If successful, Taiwan would be able to manufacture anywhere between 300 million and 500 million doses within six to nine months, the Chinese-language Mirror Media said. The institute has its eye on manufacturing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines for its second vaccine plant expansion project, Liu Chia-chyi (劉家齊), a researcher at the institute’s vaccine research and development center, told a news conference yesterday. Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Liu said that the planned