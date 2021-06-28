As nations across the Asia-Pacific region yesterday extended or reimposed restrictions to tackle fresh waves of infections, Moscow recorded its worst daily COVID-19 death toll so far.
The COVID-19 pandemic has now killed close to 4 million people worldwide, but vaccination drives have brought down infection numbers in many wealthy countries.
However, the Delta strain of the virus remains a concern, as the variant is now in 85 countries and is the most contagious of any COVID-19 strain identified, the WHO has said.
In much of Europe and the US curbs on daily life are easing as vaccination programs bear fruit, although Russia is grappling with a deadly third wave.
Moscow yesterday recorded 144 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a day after Saint Petersburg set the previous highest figure.
Saint Petersburg has hosted six UEFA Euro 2020 soccer matches and is due to host a quarter-final on Friday, with spectator numbers capped at half, but still upward of 26,000 people.
Russia as a whole has seen an explosion of infections since the middle of this month driven by the Delta variant, which is also feeding fresh outbreaks in Southeast Asia, where authorities have brought back or prolonged restrictions.
From today, Thailand is reimposing restrictions on restaurants, construction sites and gatherings in Bangkok.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has said he plans to fully reopen the country by October, but this would require vaccinating 50 million people in four months.
In Malaysia, the prime minister announced that a nationwide lockdown in place for about a month already would continue, and he gave no date for the lifting of restrictions.
His government had previously said the strict curbs would be eased in stages, as long as there was a drop in infections, intensive care bed use and a rise in vaccination rates.
In Bangladesh, tens of thousands of migrant workers yesterday fled the capital, Dhaka, on the eve of a tightened lockdown that would curtail most economic activity and confine people to their homes.
Ferries have been operating on overdrive, with some running 24 hours a day and cramming more than 1,000 people onto each trip.
A senior Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corp official said that at least 50,000 people had left the city by ferries yesterday alone.
Infections declined last month, but started to rise again this month, with just more than 6,000 daily cases on Thursday and 108 deaths on Friday, the health ministry said.
Meanwhile, British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday after revelations he broke government COVID-19 restrictions during an affair with a close aide, with former British chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid taking up the role.
The frontman for the UK’s response to the pandemic quit in a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance,” he wrote.
TAKING PRECAUTIONS: Two arrivals from Peru have been confirmed to have been infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 first discovered in India, the center said People arriving from seven high-risk countries would be required to stay at central quarantine facilities for 14 days, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The measure, which starts tomorrow, is intended to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 first discovered in India. Genetic sequencing has confirmed seven infections by the Delta variant, including two people arriving from Peru and five previously reported imported cases, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing. Taiwan is mainly fighting the Alpha variant, first found in the UK, although variants from South Africa
‘GOAL NOT MET’: The CECC announced the enhanced implementation of six measures, including mandatory testing for some people and precise contact tracing The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that a level 3 COVID-19 alert has been extended by two weeks until July 12, while it reported 104 locally transmitted cases and 24 deaths. The alert was first issued in Taipei and New Taipei City on May 15, and expanded nationwide on May 19. It was originally due to end on Monday next week, but it was extended for the third time yesterday. “The level 3 alert will continue to be implemented until July 12,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a news conference at noon. “Although the situation has improved
VULNERABLE: The CECC has been moving older infected people or those with underlying health conditions, who were in isolation, to hospitals for better health monitoring The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily count since the nationwide level 3 alert was issued last month. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 75 local infections are 35 males and 40 females, aged from under five to over 80, and they began experiencing symptoms between June 8 and Sunday. New Taipei City reported 38 cases, followed by Taipei with 22, Taoyuan with five, Miaoli County with three, Keelung and Taichung with two each, and Kaohsiung, Yunlin County and Changhua County with one each, CECC
CAUSE OF DEATH: So far, autopsies have shown that most deaths were related to chronic health conditions, while one was caused by asphyxia, the center said Thirty-four more people have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that none of the autopsies performed so far have connected post-vaccination deaths to the shots. The deaths recorded on Wednesday were 16 women and 18 men who died one to eight days after being vaccinated, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Their ages ranged from 52 to 96, with 29 of them over the age of 75, he said. The youngest among them, a man aged 52, had