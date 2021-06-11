The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday announced emergency use authorization (EUA) standards for locally developed COVID-19 vaccines, just hours before Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端) announced its phase 2 trial results.
The standards include safety data from at least 3,000 subjects and efficacy test results at least on par with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the FDA said.
The standards were determined after a year of discussions with experts in the clinical, statistical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, public health and other related fields, it added.
Photo: Huang Mei-chu, Taipei Times
The EUA review is to focus on two main points: safety and efficacy, Medical Products Division deputy head Wu Ming-mei (吳明美) told reporters.
Efficacy would be difficult to assess, as clinical trials were held while Taiwan did not have any community transmission, Wu said.
This means the subjects did not have contact with the virus, making it less clear whether the vaccine had the intended effect compared with the control group, she added.
The review would therefore refer to a criteria the WHO began discussing earlier this year called immunogenicity, which measures the type of immune responses triggered by a vaccine and their magnitude over time, she said.
This would involve measuring the level, or titer, of neutralizing antibodies in the body after vaccination to determine efficacy, she added.
To determine the appropriate level, the FDA is to commission Ministry of Health and Welfare hospitals to conduct studies comparing the effect of domestic vaccines with that of foreign vaccines, Wu said.
Researchers are to put together a control group of 200 Taiwanese who have received both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine since rollout began in March, she said.
If the neutralizing antibody titer among subjects who received the domestic vaccine are at least as high as that of the control group, then the vaccine would be considered effective, she added.
As for the safety part of the evaluation, the FDA would require researchers to follow up with 3,000 or more clinical trial participants for at least one month after receiving their last dose, Wu said.
The report must then compile safety data from the subjects followed for a median of at least two months, she said, adding that it must include a population study for people older than 65.
Medigen was yesterday set to unblind participants of the second stage of clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, leading some to speculate over potential insights into its efficacy.
The unblinding would only reveal if there were differences between the subjects who received a vaccine and those who received a placebo, Wu said.
The results must still be sent to the FDA before it can begin EUA procedures, she added.
HELP FROM FRIENDS: In addition to Japan’s timely aid, the US said it would give 7 million vaccines to allies in Asia, but did not specify how many would go to Taiwan A shipment of 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Japan yesterday arrived in Taiwan, with the flight reportedly accompanied by a US military aircraft, while Washington announced its plan to share vaccine doses with allies, including Taiwan. It is the largest amount of vaccine doses received by Taiwan in a single shipment, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a daily news briefing at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei. The doses would be effective through Oct. 14, Chen said. Chen thanked Japan for offering Taiwan timely help, instead of sending the doses to COVAX, the
ALERT EXTENSION MULLED: The increase in the number of fatalities reflects a peak in infections in the middle of last month, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 35 backlogged cases and 37 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that most of the total of 511 cases live in New Taipei City, with 229 cases, followed by Taipei with 144, Miaoli County with 66, Taoyuan with 16, Keelung with 13 and Changhua County with 11. Taichung reported nine new cases; Hsinchu County seven; Pingtung County four; Kaohsiung as well as Nantou and Chiayi counties reported three each; and Hsinchu City, Yunlin County and Tainan reported one new case each. The
RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE: People must wear a mask when outdoors, while employers should allow working from home or flexible hours, Chen Shih-chung said The Cabinet yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert until June 28 as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 211 locally transmitted cases and 26 deaths. The CECC on May 15 issued the level 3 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City, saying it would last until May 28. Four days later, it expanded the alert to the entire nation before announcing on May 28 that the alert period had been extended to Monday next week. The latest extension was announced following a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday morning. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung
‘DO NOT STAY TOO LONG’: People would be required to provide personal contact information when entering traditional markets, and illegal vendors would be fined The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced five crowd control measures for traditional and night markets as it reported 335 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, eight backlogged cases and 36 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the 335 new local cases are 189 males and 146 females, adding that they developed symptoms from May 24 to Saturday. The eight backlogged cases are three men and five women aged 20 to 70, Chen said. They began experiencing symptoms on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said. As most of the pending cases due to delayed test results