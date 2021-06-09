The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that local governments must offer COVID-19 vaccination according to the center’s priority list, or they could face receiving reduced numbers of vaccines in future distributions.
The center released a COVID-19 vaccine priority list with 10 groups in late February, before vaccinations began in late March and by the middle of last month, people in the first to eighth groups and family members living with people in the top three groups were eligible for government-funded vaccines.
However, after a local outbreak occurred in the middle of last month, the center limited the number of eligible recipients to people in the top three groups — frontline health workers, disease prevention officials and those with a high risk of exposure to infected individuals — in Taipei and New Taipei City, and only people in the top group elsewhere in the nation.
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, last week said that it was considering readjusting the priority list, including moving people aged 75 and older, and residents and workers at long-term care centers to higher priority groups.
The list was due to be finalized at an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting yesterday afternoon.
Asked about mayors announcing that they would allow certain groups of people to get vaccinated first, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center, said that the center stressed in a meeting with local government officials yesterday morning that the vaccination program must follow the center’s priority list.
He said people of many occupations have proposed to the center that they be moved to higher priority groups, but the priority list aims to create an effective line of defense against the coronavirus.
The center has asked the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to submit the eligible personnel to be included in the seventh group of essential workers for maintaining social operations, he said.
Separately yesterday, it was reported that former Yunlin County commissioner Chang Jung-wei (張榮味), who was granted parole on Monday last week, had been vaccinated, sparking public outrage.
Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan (張麗善), Chang Jung-wei’s younger sister, yesterday said that as she is the local disease prevention commander — the second group — and she lives “a yard apart from her brother,” he was vaccinated “according to the rules” because he is “a family member living with a person in the top three groups.”
Asked to comment on the report, Chen Tsung-yen said that when a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine was distributed to the county on May 26, the eligibility of family members living with people in the top three groups had been suspended.
Asked how the center would prevent people with “special privilege” from jumping the line and getting vaccinated first, Chen Tsung-yen said that if it is confirmed that people who are not in the eligible groups have been vaccinated, the center would reduce the number of vaccines distributed to that city or county.
HELP FROM FRIENDS: In addition to Japan’s timely aid, the US said it would give 7 million vaccines to allies in Asia, but did not specify how many would go to Taiwan A shipment of 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Japan yesterday arrived in Taiwan, with the flight reportedly accompanied by a US military aircraft, while Washington announced its plan to share vaccine doses with allies, including Taiwan. It is the largest amount of vaccine doses received by Taiwan in a single shipment, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a daily news briefing at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei. The doses would be effective through Oct. 14, Chen said. Chen thanked Japan for offering Taiwan timely help, instead of sending the doses to COVAX, the
NEW VIOLENCE: Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said a suspect with COVID-19 damaged his room and escaped, but he was later caught by police The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 372 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, 177 backlogged cases and 12 deaths. Of the new local cases, 207 are male and 165 female, aged under five to over 90, with an onset of symptoms between May 2 and Tuesday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the 177 backlogged cases, 96 are male and 81 are female, aged under five to over 80, with an onset of symptoms between May 13 and Sunday. Chen said that of the 549 local infections, New Taipei City reported the most, with
ALERT EXTENSION MULLED: The increase in the number of fatalities reflects a peak in infections in the middle of last month, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 35 backlogged cases and 37 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that most of the total of 511 cases live in New Taipei City, with 229 cases, followed by Taipei with 144, Miaoli County with 66, Taoyuan with 16, Keelung with 13 and Changhua County with 11. Taichung reported nine new cases; Hsinchu County seven; Pingtung County four; Kaohsiung as well as Nantou and Chiayi counties reported three each; and Hsinchu City, Yunlin County and Tainan reported one new case each. The
TIMELY DONATIONS: The ‘Liberty Times’ has reported that 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Japan are to arrive in Taiwan today The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 364 new domestic cases of COVID-19, 219 backlogged cases and 17 deaths, while more than 1 million vaccine doses donated by Japan are to arrive today. Last week, Japan announced a plan to share vaccines with Taiwan and today, 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to arrive in Taiwan, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing a report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK and an anonymous source in Tokyo. Of the new local cases, 186 are male and 178 female, aged under five to over 90,