Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members are “following the same playbook” and “singing the same tune” as the Chinese government as the party pushes for Taiwan to procure Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said yesterday.
“In the past few days, KMT politicians and auxiliary groups have used terms and descriptions found in leaked instructions to refer to vaccines from China as German-made Pfizer products and downplay the fact that they were produced in China,” DPP spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) said in a news release.
It is clear that the KMT is instructing its cyberarmy and supporters to conceal the real issues, and instructing them how to counter the advice and information of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Hsieh said.
Photo: Lin Liang-sheng, Taipei Times
“At this crucial time, KMT politicians are focused on misleading people, creating instability and dissent in society, and turning people against the CECC,” she said, calling on KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) to make a public apology on the matter.
Minister Without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), the Executive Yuan’s spokesman, said that KMT politicians deserve criticism for demanding that COVID-19 vaccines be procured from China.
“China has not been transparent about its domestic situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic or about its vaccines,” Lo told a news conference. “If Taiwan were to obtain vaccines from China, there would be safety and efficacy concerns, and even risk factors.”
“KMT politicians are clamoring for Chinese-made vaccines, but such a move would benefit Beijing’s ‘united front’ propaganda, which is focused on fomenting political dissent and division in Taiwan,” he said.
“Instead of trying to source vaccines from China, it would be better for China to stop its obstruction of Taiwan’s efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the international community,” Lo said.
Vaccines that enter Taiwan must go through strict inspection and evaluation processes to ensure safety and efficacy, he said.
Even emergency use authorization requires compliance with the commercial legal framework, while handling and inspections would require a lot of human resources and funds, meaning that the CECC and other central government authorities would be involved, he said.
Separately yesterday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) praised the teams distributing a new batch of AstraZeneca vaccines across the nation, with frontline healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters prioritized to receive jabs.
Tsai thanked officials who helped check the quality of the vaccines.
“We will conduct strict checks to ensure their quality,” she said.
DELAYED REPORTING: An additional 400 cases were integrated into the past week’s reports and the updated figures showed that new infections peaked on Monday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 321 new local COVID-19 infections and two deaths, while an additional 400 cases that had been delayed in reporting have been added to the daily confirmed cases reported from Sunday last week to Friday. Two imported cases were also confirmed yesterday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The 400 delayed cases have been added to the previously reported cases following “regression calibration,” he said. Of the 321 new cases, 162 are male and 159 are female, with the onset of symptoms or testing dates ranging from Monday last
HELP ON THE WAY: The CECC expects 2 million doses of vaccines to arrive by the end of June and 10 million doses, including local ones, to be available by August The nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until June 14, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 281 locally transmitted cases, 261 backlogged cases and six deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the extension means that classes at all school levels would also be suspended until June 14, and everyone should continue to practice disease prevention measures. The COVID-19 alert was raised to level 3 for the whole nation on Wednesday last week, four days after it was issued in Taipei and New Taipei City, where the
HIT HARD: Among the 3,255 people confirmed with COVID-19 since April 15, 335 had suffered severe symptoms, or 10.3 percent of cases, Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 334 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 256 backlogged local cases and six deaths, while adding that its specialist advisory panel has suggested extending the nationwide level 3 alert. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the new local infections were 157 males and 177 females, who suffered the onset of symptoms between May 10 and Sunday. Most of the cases live in New Taipei City — 177, including 43 in Banciao District (板橋) — followed by 99 cases in Taipei, including 38 in Wanhua District (萬華), 19 in
MAPPING THE SPREAD: Raising alert levels, based on the number of cases reported, also depends on whether it can continue to trace infection sources, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 312 new local COVID-19 cases and called on local governments to implement disease prevention measures consistent with pandemic alert level 3 guidelines. “The outbreak is still at its peak,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei, calling on the public to reduce nonessential travel over this weekend. Next week is crucial to determine whether Taiwan’s measures to contain an accelerating outbreak of the virus centered in Taipei and New Taipei City have been successful, he said. Among the 312 new cases — 170