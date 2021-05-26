Allies issue joint call for Taiwan’s WHO inclusion

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The representative offices of the US, Japan and Australia yesterday issued a joint call for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, while highlighting the importance of universal access to effective vaccinations against COVID-19.

The 74th World Health Assembly commenced virtually on Monday, but Taiwan was excluded for a fifth consecutive year.

The American Institute in Taiwan, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and the Australian Office in Taipei issued a joint statement reiterating their support for “Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the work of the World Health Organization, and Taiwan’s participation as an observer in the World Health Assembly.”

Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh, right, and Joseph Young, charge d’affaires ad interim at the US embassy in Tokyo greet one another in a photograph published on Facebook yesterday, after Hsieh on Monday invited his counterpart to visit his residence in Tokyo. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Representative Office in Japan via CNA

“Taiwan is experiencing a challenging time right now, as health authorities work diligently to counter its first significant threat from community transmission,” the statement read.

“Nonetheless, Taiwan’s early response to the emergence of COVID-19, its rigorous testing strategies, robust border measures and its information transparency remain a public health success story,” it said.

“The pandemic has highlighted Taiwan’s capacity to research, develop, produce and supply effective treatments, including some promising vaccine candidates,” it said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is seen on screens as he attends the World Health Assembly amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday. Photo: Reuters / WHO

“Global monitoring and early warning systems that detect emerging infectious diseases need to be inclusive. Vaccinations need to be made available everywhere to be fully effective,” it said. “Excluding some members compromises global health and safety. It’s time to bring Taiwan on board.”

During the WHA’s sessions on Monday, Marshall Islands Minister of Health and Human Services Bruce Bilimon, St Kitts and Nevis Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Nauruan Minister of Health Isabella Dageago and Eswatini Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi also called for Taiwan’s participation during two-on-two debates with the representatives of China and other countries.

Paraguayan Minister of Public Health and Social Welfare Julio Borba during a general discussion also backed Taiwan’s participation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked the allies for voicing support for Taiwan, although their proposal pushing for Taiwan’s participation was not listed on the WHA’s formal agenda.

International cooperation is key to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and the WHO cannot achieve its goal of “health for all” without fully including Taiwan in all of its activities, the ministry said.

In other news, Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) wrote on Facebook yesterday that he had invited Joseph Young, charge d’affaires ad interim at the US embassy in Tokyo, and Japanese dignitaries to a dinner at his official residence on Monday night.

They exchanged opinions about regional peace and prosperity, as well as other issues, which is a significant “first” and a “new beginning” for the three countries to boost cooperation, he wrote.

Keiji Furuya, chairman of the Japan-Republic of China Diet Members’ Consultative Council, also attended the dinner, the ministry said, adding that it is glad to see the close interaction between the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan and the US embassy.