Nonessential staff to leave India

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday recalled all nonessential staff from India as the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation continues to deteriorate.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India is to remain open, but only staffed by core personnel, the ministry said.

Representative to India Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) has expressed his resolution to remain in his post, but if core personnel become infected, immunized personnel would be sent to provide assistance, it said.

All personnel had been asked to work from home after some within the center tested positive for COVID-19, the ministry said, adding that 10 employees had tested positive as of yesterday, about one-fifth of the workforce.

If any employees require repatriation for medical treatment, the ministry said it would arrange for their return through health insurance provider CARPS International.

Personnel experiencing minor symptoms would remain in India and consult with doctors by videoconference, it said.

Nonessential staff and their families have been recalled until the situation in the nation stabilizes, the ministry said.

An emergency response team has been formed to respond to the situation in India, where an average of nearly 400,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported daily over the past week.

Taiwanese in India have been encouraged to return before the end of the month, the ministry said.

However, due to stricter measures being implemented to contain an outbreak within China Airlines (華航), Taiwanese have been advised to book flights with Japanese airlines and transfer in Tokyo, it said.

Ger and senior staff are to maintain close communication with New Delhi and provide assistance to Taiwanese in India, the ministry said, adding that Taiwan would continue to send material assistance to the stricken nation.