The Burmese military must restore democracy and stop committing violence against citizens, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said after crisis talks with Burmese junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Southeast Asian leaders yesterday.
The strongly worded statement followed a meeting of ASEAN in Jakarta, which marked the Burmese general’s first foreign trip since security forces on Feb. 1 staged a coup that ousted Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.
Min Aung Hlaing has become the focus of international outrage over the coup and a subsequent crackdown on dissent that has left more than 700 dead.
Photo: AFP
“The first requested commitment is for the Myanmar military to stop the use of violence and that all parties there at the same time must refrain so that tensions can be reduced,” Widodo said yesterday. “The violence must be stopped and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored.”
He also called for the release of political prisoners and for a special envoy to be allowed into the country to “push for dialogue.”
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) called on the military to release Myanmar’s ousted president, as well as democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, who is under house arrest.
The meeting followed mass protests, which have been met by a brutal crackdown that has left blood on the streets.
An estimated 250,000 people have been displaced, a UN envoy has said, with Myanmar’s top democratically elected leaders in hiding or under house arrest.
Also at the meeting was the Sultan of Brunei, the chair of ASEAN, and leaders and foreign ministers from most of the 10-country group, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Laos.
Small protests outside the bloc’s Jakarta headquarters were dispersed by security personnel.
In Myanmar, protesters continued to take to the streets, including in northern Kachin State, where demonstrators wore blue shirts to symbolize detainees.
In commercial hub Yangon, some residents staged a mock funeral for the senior general by smashing saffron-colored clay pots on the ground, symbolic of cutting ties with the dead.
The general’s involvement in the Jakarta talks has angered advocates, human rights groups and a shadow government of ousted Burmese lawmakers, which was not invited to the gathering.
“Meetings that contribute to a solution to the deepening crisis in Myanmar are welcome,” the latter said in a statement. However, “meetings that exclude the people of Myanmar, but include murderer-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing ... are unlikely to be helpful.”
Separately, the Burmese military fired warning shots above a civilian boat carrying Thai border patrol officers amid heightened tensions in border areas since the junta seized power, but Thailand yesterday said the incident was a misunderstanding.
Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tanee Sangrat said the warning shots on Thursday were used to signal boats for inspection due to the lack of official coordination method on the section of the Salween River, where Thailand and Myanmar share a border.
Additional reporting by Reuters
SOLIDARITY WITH TAIWAN: MOFA thanked US lawmakers for introducing the bill, which aims to clarify the content of UN Resolution 2758 and questions Beijing’s claim to represent Taiwan in international organizations A bipartisan coalition of US congressmen on Monday introduced legislation that aims to counter China’s claim to represent Taiwan in international organizations. “For too long, Beijing has distorted policies and procedures at the UN and related bodies to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, often to the detriment of global health and security efforts,” US Representative Gerry Connolly said in a news release. “This bipartisan legislation ensures that we stand in solidarity with this critical US partner,” he said. Connolly cosponsored the bill with the three other chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus — US representatives Albio Sires, Mario Diaz-Balart and Steve
‘BIG MISUNDERSTANDING’: Investigators said a young man named Hsu and his friends went to the precinct to explain, apologize and offer to pay for the damage Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) have vowed a thorough investigation of a violent incident involving a band of young men allegedly chasing a Songshan Precinct official through the station. The incident, which was reportedly covered up at first, was said to begin as a street quarrel between the young men and Yang Chung-li (楊忠蒞), 49, the physical training instructor at the precinct. Media reports said that on Thursday last week, an off-duty Yang was having dinner and drinks with friends until 2am, when he took a taxi back to his precinct office. Near
F-5E CRASH: The body, which was found in a reef crevice near Nanren Fishing Port in Manjhou Township, was wearing Captain Pan Ying-chun’s uniform and name tag The body of a fighter pilot who had gone missing following a mid-air collision last month was yesterday found near a fishing port in Pingtung County, the air force said. A search-and-rescue team found Captain Pan Ying-chun’s (潘穎諄) body in a reef crevice near Nanren Fishing Port (南仁漁港) in Manjhou Township (滿州), the air force said. Pan was one of two pilots involved in the accident in which two single-seat F-5E jets collided as they were changing formation during a training mission. The other pilot, Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), ejected from his aircraft after the collision, but he did not have any
CLUSTER CASES? The teenager tested positive after attending an event at a mosque in Taipei with a family member, a pilot who tested positive in Australia, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one local case. The local case is a family member of an Indonesian pilot who works for China Airlines (華航) and tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday. The pilot, who is in his 40s, on Tuesday reported an itchy throat during a layover in Australia, upon which he was tested, Chen said. The local case, a male teenager, is a close family member of the pilot, and as the