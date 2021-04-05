The number of people injured in a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train accident in Hualien County on Friday has increased to 200, the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) said.
As of press time last night, the confirmed death toll had been revised from 51 to 50 by the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office after DNA testing.
Of the injured, 45 are still in hospital, including three people who are in critical condition, CEOC commander and Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Authorities have confirmed the identities of 48 of those who died, the CEOC said.
Wang told a news conference that the resumption of train services on the damaged line has been postponed from Thursday to April 20, as that section of the railway requires closer examination.
The accident occurred at 9:28am on Friday, when Taroko Express No. 408, traveling from New Taipei City to Taitung, hit a crane truck as it entered the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林).
The first five carriages of the train derailed and piled up inside the narrow, single-track tunnel.
Investigators are looking into the possibility that the crane truck, which had been parked on a slope, slid down onto the track because its parking brake was not properly engaged, either as a result of mechanical failure or negligence, the CEOC said.
The investigation would focus on the condition of the truck’s parking brake, and would seek to determine administrative responsibility within two months, Wang said.
The TRA would be required to review its standard operating procedure for awarding contracts and supervising its construction projects, and improve safety management at its construction sites, he added.
The Hualien District Court last night granted prosecutors’ request to detain Lee Yi-hsiang (李義祥), the driver of the crane truck, after he was released on NT$500,000 bail on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced a special program allowing overseas family members to return to Taiwan to attend the funerals of those who died in the accident or visit the injured under relaxed quarantine rules.
They would be exempt from providing a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test obtained within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan if they sign an affidavit (https://reurl.cc/9ZL15n), the CECC said, adding that a test would be arranged for them at Taoyaun General Hospital after arrival.
For the first five days after entering Taiwan, eligible individuals would be allowed to apply for compassionate leave from home quarantine for four hours per day after producing a negative PCR test result every two days.
From the sixth day after their arrival, they would be allowed to take a PCR test every three days if they need to apply for compassionate leave from quarantine, it said.
Additional reporting by Lee I-chia
SEEKING ANSWERS: Police were questioning the vehicle’s driver, who was not in the truck at the time of the incident. He was the supervisor at a nearby work site, the TRA said At least 50 people were killed yesterday in one of the nation’s worst railway crashes, when a train partially derailed in Hualien County after colliding with a vehicle that had rolled down a hill. Taroko Express No. 408, which left New Taipei City’s Shulin Railway Station and was expected to arrive at Hualien Railway Station at 9:39am, struck a crane truck at 9:28am as the train was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林), said the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), which operates the train. As of press time, 50 people, including the driver and assistant driver, were
NO AGREEMENT YET: Australia, which hails its involvement in every major US conflict over the past century, has yet to officially commit to aiding Taiwan The US is undertaking “strategic planning” with ally Australia to consider potential joint responses to a war over Taiwan, US President Joe Biden’s top diplomat in Canberra said yesterday. “We’re committed as allies to working together — not only in making our militaries interoperable and functioning well together, but also in strategic planning,” Michael Goldman, charge d’affaires ad interim at the US embassy in Canberra, said in an Australian National University podcast, when asked about a potential role for Australia in a Taiwan contingency. “And when you look at strategic planning, it covers the range of contingencies that you’ve mentioned, of which
FLIGHT RISK? The driver of the truck that slid onto the tracks, causing the crash, was released on NT$500,000 bail, but prosecutors have requested that he be detained Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday listed three priorities in response to the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in the past 40 years: rescuing the injured, clearing the single-track tunnel and assisting the families of the victims. Taroko Express No. 408, traveling from New Taipei City to Taitung on Friday morning, derailed as it entered the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). Of the 496 people on board, including four TRA personnel, 51 had died and 188 were injured as of 7pm yesterday, after the train hit a crane truck that had slid down a slope
SLOW PROGRESS: The number of vaccines administered is lower than expected, likely because of reports of adverse side effects denting confidence, Chen Shih-chung said The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination program has proceeded a little slower than expected, so the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering expanding the program to include more priority groups, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at a meeting of the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. At present, vaccines are being offered to frontline healthcare workers at hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases, but as of Sunday only 9,377 jabs had been administered. As the first batch of about 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has an expiration date of June 15, legislators expressed