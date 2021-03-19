The central bank yesterday further tightened credit controls for mortgage operations, cutting the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio by 10 percentage points amid a surge in home loans over the past three months, which raised overconcentration risks.
However, the bank left its policy rates unchanged, even though it substantially revised upward its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year from 3.68 percent to 4.53 percent.
“The board decided to lower the LTV limit to 40 percent for all corporate buyers and 50 percent for multiple-home owners, to rein in house hoarding and property price hikes,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) told a media briefing after a quarterly board meeting in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
Mortgage lending in January jumped 9.17 percent from a year earlier to NT$8.11 trillion (US$286.51 billion), while construction and land financing soared 18.7 percent to NT$2.5 trillion, the steepest increases since October 2006 and July 2011 respectively, central bank data showed.
The latest credit controls aim to stem property speculation by highly leveraged borrowers, but would not affect people with real demand or urban renewal projects, Yang said.
No grace period was allowed.
Concerted efforts by government agencies are intended to induce a soft landing for the local property market, he said.
The Ministry of Finance is pushing property tax revisions that would impose punitive levies of 45 percent on homes resold within five years of purchase, up from two years.
It is better to act before expectations of property price hikes take root, Yang said, singling out people and companies that own more than four properties as the main target of the strictest credit controls.
As of last year, more than 13,000 companies and 80,938 individuals met the threshold, together owning about 14 percent of homes in Taiwan, Ministry of the Interior data showed.
Most companies resell such properties one year after purchase, the data showed.
Yang said that he has no intention of raising interest rates, because such moves would affect other sectors and attract global capital when major central banks are printing money.
While the world looks on course to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty abounds, he said, adding that related relief loans would not expire until June this year.
The central bank has lowered the lending cap for luxury housing from 60 percent to 55 percent, and is to enforce a 55 percent limit on loans for industrial plots of land that was previously only recommended.
Luxury housing prices tend to be more volatile in times of corrections, Yang said.
Mild inflation in Taiwan gives the central bank room to stick with its accommodative monetary policy, he said.
The central bank said that the consumer price index is expected to rise 1.07 percent and the core reading to edge up 0.77 percent.
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
BOROUGH OUTING: The cause of the accident along the Suhua Highway is still being investigated, with the driver saying that it was because the brakes were not working Six people died yesterday when a tour bus carrying 45 passengers crashed into the side of a mountain along the Suhua Highway. Ten people were severely injured and five had minor injuries. The Yilan County Fire Department said that it received a report of the accident at 4:29pm, adding that it is still investigating the cause. The bus had been manufactured in January 2018 and had passed its regular inspection this year, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The driver, surnamed Yu (游), had obtained his license for large vehicles on March 30 last year, it added. Yu said that the brakes were not working. New Taipei
Many countries are still administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, although a few have suspended vaccinations after reports of blood clots, and healthcare workers in Taiwan can choose freely if they want to get the jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that a few European countries have stopped administering AstraZeneca shots after reports of blood clots, adding that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating the cases. “So far, the EMA’s recommendation is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and there
WAITING ON SCIENCE: If the scientific community establishes a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, the CECC would change its approach, an official said Health officials expect to finish the final testing for Taiwan’s first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the reported risks. The center has completed six of seven types of tests to clear the initial shipment of 117,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, and only the tests for verifying that the shots are bacteria-free remain, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, would soon announce