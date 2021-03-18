The Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday said that it has no authority to fine experts or business entities that share sensitive technologies with China, after Beijing introduced incentives to attract Taiwanese agricultural know-how and investment.
Xinhua news agency reported that China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) unveiled a policy package to incentivize Taiwanese to invest in Chinese agriculture.
Dubbed “The 22 Forestry and Agricultural Measures” by Taiwanese media, the incentives would grant Taiwanese the right to obtain land, a credit rating, subsidies and access to trade organizations for a broad swathe of agricultural activities, including forestry, and the cultivation of tea, fruit and flowers.
Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times
COA Deputy Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) said that government regulations prohibit farmers from engaging in 409 types of farm work — including pineapple cultivation — as investment in China.
However, when asked by reporters, Chen was unable to name a person or business that had been fined by the council for breaches of the regulations.
While other government agencies have referred numerous alleged infringements to the council, Chen said that “sufficient evidence” had not been presented for the council to take action.
“We cannot take action based on a Web site or some administrative process,” Chen said.
Council personnel and academics participating in the research and development of crucial agricultural technologies must obtain a permit to visit China, he said.
During the first three years of their retirement, senior officials with knowledge of research programs must obtain a permit to travel to China, and the three-year restriction is renewable, he said.
Restrictions regarding travel to China are applied more rigorously because of differences between the two countries that are not present in Taiwan’s relations with democratic nations, he said.
The government is not planning to include China’s allies and partners in the travel restrictions, because being friendly with Beijing does not mean that they would take local product information, he said.
However, measures blocking the export of indigenous cultivars and technologies would likely be more effective at protecting Taiwan’s agricultural expertise than restrictions on people’s freedom of movement, he said.
The Mainland Affairs Council said that the incentives package was part of China’s “united front” efforts aimed at coercing Taiwan into unifying with China.
“Beijing calls them benefits for Taiwanese, but it is China that benefits,” it said.
Only a small number of Taiwanese would gain from the measure, but overall, Taiwanese agriculture would suffer, it said.
Earlier yesterday, TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told a news conference in Beijing that the measures would “grant equality to Taiwanese compatriots and Taiwanese enterprises.”
In 2019, China’s flower trade totaled US$620 million, including US$262 million in imports, said Jiang Jiangping (蔣建平), deputy director of the Office of Taiwan Agricultural Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
Flower cultivation is an important area of cross-strait cooperation, with a good existing framework of collaboration, he said, citing Taiwanese growers’ work in the autonomous region of Guangxi.
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
BOROUGH OUTING: The cause of the accident along the Suhua Highway is still being investigated, with the driver saying that it was because the brakes were not working Six people died yesterday when a tour bus carrying 45 passengers crashed into the side of a mountain along the Suhua Highway. Ten people were severely injured and five had minor injuries. The Yilan County Fire Department said that it received a report of the accident at 4:29pm, adding that it is still investigating the cause. The bus had been manufactured in January 2018 and had passed its regular inspection this year, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The driver, surnamed Yu (游), had obtained his license for large vehicles on March 30 last year, it added. Yu said that the brakes were not working. New Taipei
Many countries are still administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, although a few have suspended vaccinations after reports of blood clots, and healthcare workers in Taiwan can choose freely if they want to get the jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that a few European countries have stopped administering AstraZeneca shots after reports of blood clots, adding that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating the cases. “So far, the EMA’s recommendation is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and there
WAITING ON SCIENCE: If the scientific community establishes a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, the CECC would change its approach, an official said Health officials expect to finish the final testing for Taiwan’s first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the reported risks. The center has completed six of seven types of tests to clear the initial shipment of 117,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, and only the tests for verifying that the shots are bacteria-free remain, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, would soon announce