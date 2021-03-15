Australia is “working with Singapore” to create a travel bubble between the two nations as early as July, officials said yesterday, in an effort to restart tourism and travel put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early in the pandemic, Australia effectively closed its international border to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, with non-citizens banned from visiting except in special circumstances.
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the country was “working with Singapore at the moment, potentially for a bubble [beginning] in July.”
Photo: Reuters
“As the vaccine rolls out, not only in Australia, but in other countries, we will reopen more bubbles,” he told Australia Broadcasting Corp.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the deal would allow Singaporeans and Australians who had been vaccinated for COVID-19 to travel between the countries without quarantining.
The newspaper said Canberra is also hoping that people from third countries — such as international students, business travelers and returning citizens — could complete two weeks’ quarantine in Singapore before flying to Australia.
However, Singapore, which has already opened its border to a handful of countries that have controlled the virus, including Australia, said it was “not in discussion on the concept of a quarantine center or vaccination hub.”
“Singapore is currently in discussions with Australia on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and resumption of travel with priority for students and business travelers,” the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“We are also discussing the possibility of an air travel bubble which will allow residents of Singapore and Australia to travel between both countries without the need for quarantine,” it said.
Australia’s 14-day hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals has left tens of thousands of Australians stranded overseas, with caps on returnees introduced as the limited system has been unable to cope with large numbers.
International tourism — worth about A$45 billion (US$35 billion) per year to the country’s economy before the pandemic hit — has evaporated.
Australia already has a one-way “travel bubble” with New Zealand, allowing Kiwis to visit without quarantining, although the scheme has been suspended a number of times in response to virus outbreaks.
Separately yesterday, Australia recorded its second local case of COVID-19 in as many days after a worker at two quarantine hotels tested positive for the coronavirus.
The infection is the first locally acquired case of COVID-19 in New South Wales in 55 days.
Queensland, which on Saturday reported Australia’s first local infection in two weeks, yesterday said it had detected no cases in the past 24 hours.
Saturday’s case is a doctor who tested positive after she had treated two patients with the UK variant of the virus.
Unsure of the size of the outbreak, Queensland closed hospitals and elderly care facilities to visitors for three days.
Additional reporting by Reuters
In addition to Palau, the nation is in talks with four other countries about forming “travel bubbles,” Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. “The Tourism Bureau has also been talking with counterparts from Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam since last year about the possibility of forming a travel bubble,” Lin said, answering questions from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷). “Aside from Palau, the Singaporean government has the COVID-19 outbreak well under control and is most active in pursuing an opportunity to form a travel bubble
AMBITIOUS BEIJING: US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said China seems eager to supplant the US in the global order by 2050, with Taiwan on its to-do list for this decade China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said on Tuesday, raising hackles in Beijing, which yesterday accused the top US commander of attempting to “hype up” the threat of an invasion to inflate Washington’s defense spending. “I worry that they’re [China] accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order ... by 2050,” Washington’s top military officer in the Asia-Pacific region said. “Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that and I think the threat is manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next
ALTERNATIVES: All options, including wells, desalination and water reclamation, would be looked into, as six reservoirs saw water levels drop below 20% of capacity After a typhoonless year and an unusually dry spell in the first quarter, Taiwan is counting on alternative sources of water to ensure a steady supply until the arrival of the wet season, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang also defended the ministry’s strategy of proactively developing emergency wells to increase the nation’s water supply, including granting permission to companies in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) to drill wells. No possible alternative source of water will be overlooked, including wells, desalination and water reclamation, she said. “This is undoubtedly the most serious drought since 1967,” Wang told a
CHANGING TRENDS: A world report showed that in 2019, non-hydro renewables surpassed nuclear power in global electricity generation, environmentalists said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that reviving the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant project would be impossible, adding that the government has always believed that the power plant should not be started. Su made the remarks in response to questions by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲) about a campaign by environmentalists to hold a referendum on a government plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal off the coast of Datan Borough (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) on the grounds that it would damage the algal reefs there. Lu asked if the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant