CECC reports seven imported COVID-19 infections

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported seven new imported cases of COVID-19.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the seven all provided negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results from within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan.

Cases No. 971 and No. 975 are a woman and a man from Paraguay who are in their 20s and came to Taiwan on Friday to study, he said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

They had been staying at a centralized quarantine facility, where they were given PCR tests, and the results came back positive yesterday, Chen said.

Case No. 972 is a Taiwanese older than 10 who permanently lives in the UK and had tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 18, but tested negative on Feb. 27 and on Wednesday, he said.

The girl arrived in Taiwan on Friday, reported having a headache at a centralized quarantine facility the next day and tested positive yesterday, Chen said.

Case No. 973 is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s, who has been studying in the UK since January last year and had been exposed to a person with COVID-19, Chen said.

She arrived in Taiwan on Friday and tested positive at a centralized quarantine facility, he added.

The four cases traveled on the same flight and transited in Dubai, he said.

Other passengers who were seated close to them have been placed under home isolation, while the 15 crew members, who have since departed Taiwan, would be informed through the International Health Regulations focal points, he added.

Case No. 974 is a Filipina in her 20s, who came to Taiwan for work on Feb. 19 and had been quarantined at a hotel after her arrival, Chen said.

She tested positive in a paid test on Saturday, he said, adding that she tested negative for immunoglobulin G antibodies and positive for immunoglobulin M antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

The other two cases are Indonesian fishermen in their 20s and 30s who arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 21, Chen said, adding that they tested positive upon ending centralized quarantine on Saturday.