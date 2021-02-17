Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was on Monday chosen as the next director-general of the WTO, drawing praise from Taipei after the former Nigerian minister of finance promised fair treatment for Taiwan during her tenure.
When she takes office on March 1, she is to be the first woman and the first African to lead the multilateral trade body.
Before her appointment, Okonjo-Iweala maintained close communication with Taipei and the nation’s mission to the WTO, the Central News Agency reported yesterday.
Photo: Reuters
During discussions, she promised to treat Taiwan fairly as WTO leader, the agency said, citing a source familiar with the matter.
A self-declared “doer” with a track record of taking on seemingly intractable problems, Okonjo-Iweala is likely to have her work cut out for her at the trade body, even with former US president Donald Trump, who had threatened to pull the US out of the organization, no longer in the White House.
As director-general, a position that wields limited formal power, Okonjo-Iweala, 66, would need to broker international trade talks in the face of persistent US-China conflict; respond to pressure to reform trade rules; and counter protectionism heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What it [the WTO] needs is someone who has the capability to drive reform, who knows trade and who does not want to see business as usual, and that is me,” she said on Monday.
Earlier, she told Reuters that her top priority would be to ensure the trade body does more to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also expressed confidence that her priorities are aligned with Washington’s.
“I think our interests and priorities are aligned. They want to bring the WTO back to [its] purpose,” she said.
The US delegate said Washington was committed to working closely with her and would be a “constructive partner,” while China’s delegate pledged “full support” for her.
EU Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said he looked forward to working closely with her to drive “much-needed reform of the institution.”
A 25-year veteran of the World Bank, where she oversaw a US$81 billion portfolio, Okonjo-Iweala ran against seven other candidates by espousing a belief in trade’s ability to lift people out of poverty.
She studied development economics at Harvard after experiencing civil war in Nigeria as a teenager. She returned to the country in 2003 to serve as finance minister and backers point to her hard-nose negotiating skills that helped seal a deal to cancel billions of dollars of Nigerian debt with the Paris Club of creditor nations in 2005.
“She brings stature, she brings experience, a network and a temperament of trying to get things done, which is quite a welcome lot in my view,” former WTO director-general Pascal Lamy said last week. “I think she’s a good choice.”
Key to her success will be her ability to operate in the center of a “US-EU-China triangle,” he said.
The endorsement of US President Joe Biden’s administration cleared the last obstacle to her appointment.
NEW TOWN SHERIFF? The White House said that US President Joe Biden told the Chinese president about his concerns over Beijing’s assertiveness toward Taiwan Taiwan expressed its thanks to US President Joe Biden after he raised concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) about China’s increased pressuring of Taiwan, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday. Biden and Xi held their first phone call as national leaders yesterday, during which Biden brought up concerns related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and human rights. The White House said in a statement: “President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan.” Chang said that Taiwan, as
YOUTHFUL VETERAN: Hsieh Su-wei said that the secret of her success was to ‘try to pretend I’m only 18 years old,’ adding that her mental age is very young anyway Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) yesterday said that believing she was “still young” helped her sweep into a first Grand Slam quarter-final after 16 years of trying, becoming the first female player from Taiwan to reach a women’s singles quarter-final in a Grand Slam event, as well as the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open era. The 35-year-old overwhelmed Czech Marketa Vondrousova, a player 14 years her junior, in the Australian Open fourth round to set up an all-Asia clash with Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Hsieh, the doubles world No. 1, but ranked No. 71 in singles, got an early
MID-YEAR TARGET: The drugmaker said that although the vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Taiwan, it would work with local regulators to gain the approval US drugmaker Moderna Inc on Tuesday said that it has signed an agreement with the government to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Although the vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Taiwan, Moderna would work with regulators to pursue the necessary approval prior to distribution, the company said in a statement. Moderna also said that it has agreed to supply 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Colombia and that deliveries to the countries would begin in the middle of this year. “We thank the governments of both Taiwan and Colombia for partnering with us
‘SEVERE RESTRICTIONS’: The ban would only damage China’s global reputation, the UK’s top diplomat said, while a Conservative lawmaker said it was ‘unsurprising’ China’s broadcasting regulator has banned BBC World News, accusing it of flouting guidelines over a hard-hitting report on Beijing’s treatment of the country’s Uighur minority. Thursday’s decision came just days after the UK’s own regulator revoked the license of Chinese broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) for contravening British law on state-backed ownership. In an overnight statement, the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration said BBC World News reports about China were found to “seriously violate” broadcast guidelines. That includes “the requirement that news should be truthful and fair” and not “harm China’s national interests.” The agency “does not permit the BBC to continue