Six people and a pet dog died in Tainan’s Annan District (安南) late on Monday, when the car in which they were traveling crashed into a factory gate, police said.
The car was being driven by a 22-year-old man surnamed Wang (王), police said.
On the intersection of Taijiang Boulevard and Gongming 2nd Road, the vehicle skidded out of control, as it was going too fast, and crashed into the main gate of a factory, they said.
Photo: CNA
First responders took more than an hour to free the three males and three females trapped in the wreckage and rush them to three different hospitals, but doctors could not revive them, police said.
One of the women, a 20-year-old surnamed Wei (魏), was found holding a pet dog, which also died in the accident, police said.
Police said they later found that Wang did not have a driver’s license, and that the five-seater car belonged to one of his friends.
Wang did not appear to have been driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, but he was speeding, and the vehicle was overloaded, police said.
Local media reports said that the six were three couples who were on their way to Kenting.
Taichung Education Bureau Director-General Yang Chen-sheng (楊振昇) yesterday said that four of the six were students from the city’s Tzu-Ming and Shin Min high schools.
The bureau and the schools would offer the families all possible assistance, including help with the funeral arrangements, Yang said.
The two high schools would also offer counseling to the classmates of those killed in the accident, when the new semester starts, he said.
