Trump backers charged over Capitol riot

AFP and AP, WASHINGTON





US authorities on Saturday announced new arrests and charges over the violent incursion into the US Capitol, including a tattoo-chested man in a horned headdress whose image was beamed around the world.

That man, Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, and two others — one of them a newly elected state official from West Virginia — were charged in federal court in connection with the violence, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

Chansley was charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including Jake Angeli, center, enter the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Chansley describes himself as a “digital soldier” of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory that claims US President Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshiping pedophiles.

A police statement said Chansley called the FBI on Thursday to confirm his presence on Capitol Hill, telling law enforcement agents that he came as part of a group from Arizona “at the request of the president that all ‘patriots’ come to DC on Jan. 6, 2021.”

The two other men were Derrick Evans, 35, a recently elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, and Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida.

Several of the intruders made their identification simple. Evans was seen in video that he streamed live on his Facebook page, according to the US attorney’s office, shouting as he crossed the threshold into the Capitol, “We’re in, we’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol.”

After calls from colleagues that he step down, Evans on Saturday submitted a letter of resignation to the state’s governor.

Johnson was seen in widely circulated photographs showing him smiling and waving as he carried the lectern of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi through the Capitol Rotunda.