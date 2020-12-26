Three Capital Investment Trust Corp (群益證券投資信託) employees were yesterday released on bail after being questioned over their suspected connection to a corruption investigation involving Ministry of Labor official Yu Nai-wen (游迺文).
Hsieh Chih-ying (謝志英), vice president of Capital Investment Trust’s assets management division, fund manager Lin Jui-ling (林瑞玲) and analyst Tang Ming-chen (湯明真) were released on bail after being questioned overnight, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said.
Yu, head of the domestic investment division of the ministry’s Bureau of Labor Funds, was removed from his post on Sept. 18 pending an investigation.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
He has been detained since Nov. 27 for allegedly taking bribes from PJ Asset Management (寶佳資產管理) CEO Daniel Tarng (唐楚烈) and others in return for using his authority to allocate money from the Labor Insurance Fund to manipulate the stock price of the Far Eastern Group (遠東集團).
Yesterday, prosecutors said that they suspect Hsieh, Lin and Tang participated in the alleged stock manipulation, but because Capital owned fewer Far Eastern shares, they are considered minor suspects compared with employees of Uni-President Investment Trust Corp (統一證券投資信託) and Fuh Hwa Investment Trust Co (復華證券投資信託), who are also under investigation.
Those being held without bail are Yu, Tarng, Fuh Hwa executive Chiu Yu-yuan (邱裕元), and Uni-President Investment chief investment officer Chiu Ming-chiang (邱明強) and asset manager Liu Chien-hsien (劉建賢).
On Thursday, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said that it began a special examination of some investment trust firms, including Capital, after alleged involvement with Yu.
Late on Thursday, the Financial Examination Bureau sent an inspection team to Capital’s headquarters in Taipei, Director-General Wang Li-chuan (王儷娟) told reporters by telephone.
The bureau would examine several investment firms, including Uni-President, Wang said, adding that an examination last year found that the firms had operational issues.
“This time, we will see if they have improved and we will focus on their internal controls, management of their trading rooms, regulations regarding employees’ cellphones or other communication devices, and the measures they take to prevent conflicts of interest,” she said.
Shares of drug developer SCI Pharmtech Inc (SCI, 旭富製藥) yesterday plunged by their daily limit to NT$112 after a fire broke out on Sunday at the company’s plant in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹), killing a Filipino worker and causing about NT$800 million (US$28.05 million) in losses. The fire began at about noon when the production lines were processing chemical solutions, the Taoyuan-based company said. Because of the chemicals stored in the plant and strong winds, sporadic explosions occurred and the blaze soon spread to the factories of four other companies. Taoyuan firefighters said they expect to bring the fire under control this
DISEASE PREVENTION: While regulations for holding major events will not be changed, the CECC reminded local governments to have emergency response plans The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first domestic case of COVID-19 since April, ending 253 consecutive days of no local transmission. It also announced three imported cases from the Philippines. The new local case — No. 771 — is a close contact of case No. 765, a New Zealander in his 60s, who is an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The center on Sunday said that the New Zealander might have transmitted the disease to two other pilots — case No. 760, a Taiwanese pilot in
MATTER OF TRUST: An airline official said it might be understandable that people sometimes forget to wear a mask, but the pilot kept lying about his compliance EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday dismissed a New Zealand pilot — national COVID-19 infection case No. 765 — as he failed to comply with the airline’s anti-virus measures and did not fully report his contact and activity history, it said in a statement. EVA Air said that yesterday, its discipline committee teleconferenced with the man, who is in his 60s and hospitalized for treatment. On Friday last week, the airline asked the pilot whether he had complied with its anti-virus measures, such as wearing a mask during a Dec. 12 flight to the US, after a Taiwanese in her 30s, a copilot
INTERFERENCE: Hong Kong believes that the Taiwanese government influences students to take part in ‘subversive actions’ when they return home, a source said The Hong Kong Government might order Hong Kong universities to cease exchanges with Taiwanese universities to prevent students’ involvement in political activities, a source said yesterday. National security legislation imposed on the territory by Beijing in June empowers the Hong Kong government to interfere in educational exchanges. Article 9 of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region stipulates that the Hong Kong government “shall take necessary measures to strengthen ... supervision and regulation over matters concerning national security, including those relating to schools.” Hong Kong government officials believe that