A joint letter by 78 US lawmakers calls on the US government to change the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington to the “Taiwan Representative Office” and start talks toward a free-trade agreement.
Dated Thursday, the letter addressing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was signed by US representatives Michael McCaul, Steve Chabot and other Republicans.
Following the Nov. 3 election, US Democrats would hold 222 of the US House of Representatives’ 435 seats, compared with the Republicans’ 211.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
“The use of the word ‘Taipei’ fails to accurately reflect the strong ties the United States has not only with national-level government officials in Taiwan’s capital city, but with many subnational governments as well as the people of Taiwan,” the letter says.
Washington in May last year took an important first step by renaming the Coordination Council for North American Affairs in Taipei to the Taiwan Council for US Affairs, it says.
The US should extend that policy and change TECRO’s name to the “Taiwan Representative Office,” a more simple and accurate name, the letter says.
The lawmakers also asked the US Department of State to raise “self-imposed guidelines” restricting bilateral relations, including where US officials are permitted to meet with TECRO diplomats.
The restrictions “appear designed primarily to manage tensions with China,” rather than to advance US interest in US-Taiwan relations, the letter says.
The lawmakers also called for negotiation of a bilateral free- trade agreement, saying Taiwan has shown that it is ready to begin the difficult process of negotiating such a deal after the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) decided to lift certain restrictions on imports of US pork and beef products.
The US should take every opportunity to expand market access in Asia, in light of the Beijing-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, the letter says.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has taken bold action to adjust US policy toward China, the letter says, urging Pompeo to “make enduring changes” toward the Indo-Pacific region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the US lawmakers for their friendly action, saying it would continue to strive for the best national interests and to deepen the Taiwan-US partnership steadily.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) yesterday said that changing TECRO’s name does not require lawmakers to amend any law, adding that Taiwan respects the US’ internal procedures.
Democrats and Republicans have shown robust support for Taiwan, as indicated in a report by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission that called on the Trump administration to appoint American Institute in Taiwan directors through the same process required for ambassadors, he said.
DEVELOPMENT: Taiwan has the determination and capability to build its own ships, the president said, adding that it could also export military components Taiwan might become a supplier of weapons to Western democracies, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, praising the nation’s improving weapons design ability as she launched an advanced, missile-laden warship and commissioned a new minelayer. Tsai has made boosting the defense of the nation a priority in the face of a growing military challenge from Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. While the nation’s air force has benefited from big-ticket imported items such as new and upgraded F-16s, the navy is Tsai’s next focus, with submarines in production and the first of a
‘GREATER EXPECTATIONS’: The New Power Party called the design ‘disappointing,’ while a nuclear energy advocate said it looked as if China’s ‘C’ was swallowing up the nation China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) on Monday unveiled a new Boeing 777 cargo jet that highlights Taiwan on its fuselage while minimizing the company’s logo. The airline, in which the government holds nearly a 45 percent stake, was asked by lawmakers on the legislature’s Transportation Committee to assess the possibility of redesigning the exterior signage of its aircraft after it was erroneously identified as a Chinese carrier when delivering government donations of masks to Europe earlier this year. A resolution passed by the committee in July said the airline should either remove or minimize “China” from the fuselage, and highlight
China appears to have used mobile phone networks in the Caribbean to surveil US mobile phone subscribers as part of its espionage campaign against Americans, according to a mobile network security expert who has analyzed sensitive signals data. The findings paint an alarming picture of how China has allegedly exploited decades-old vulnerabilities in the global telecommunications network to route “active” surveillance attacks through telecoms operators. The alleged attacks appear to be enabling China to target, track and intercept telephone communications of US phone subscribers, according to research and analysis by Gary Miller, a Washington state-based former mobile network security executive. In some cases
BATTLE OVER? TSMC’s Morris Chang and UMC founder Robert Tsao shook hands at an event at the Hsinchu Science Park, indicating a thaw in the two men’s feud Customer demand would remain resilient through the first half of next year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) said yesterday, denying speculation that orders would be cut due to overbuilt inventory. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that US-China trade disputes and the COVID-19 pandemic have changed semiconductor supply chains and redefined overbooking, or double booking. Building higher inventory has “become a new norm for supply chains,” TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of an international forum celebrating 40th anniversary of the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), when asked about growing concern among investors over inventory corrections. It would not be appropriate