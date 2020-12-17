A Japanese man dubbed the “Twitter killer” was on Tuesday sentenced to death by a Tokyo court for murdering and dismembering nine people he met on the social media platform.
Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, admitted killing and butchering his young victims, all but one of whom were women.
His lawyers had argued he should receive a prison sentence rather than be executed, because his victims, aged 15 to 26, expressed suicidal thoughts on social media and “so had consented to die.”
Photo: Masato Yamashita / Jiji Press / AFP
However, a judge dismissed that argument and handed down the death penalty over the 2017 crimes, which he called “cunning and cruel,” Japan Broadcasting Corp (NHK) said.
“None of the nine victims consented to be killed, including silent consent,” NHK quoted the judge as saying. “It is extremely grave that the lives of nine young people were taken away.”
The judge added that the case, which prompted calls for tighter control on social networks, “provoked great anxiety in society.”
The grisly murders attracted international attention, and the case has been followed closely in Japan, with 435 people reportedly turning up to secure one of 16 available public seats.
When asked if the verdict was audible, Shiraishi, wearing a white mask, stood still and only said: “I understood.”
Family members of the victims have spoken emotionally of their continued pain over the case, with the brother of a 25-year-old woman killed by Shiraishi saying that his “heart died” when he heard the murderer’s testimony.
“It felt like I was being hurt with a sharp knife over and over again,” he said.
The woman’s father last month said in court that he “will never forgive Shiraishi even if he dies,” local media reported at the time.
“Even now, when I see a woman of my daughter’s age, I mistake her for my daughter. This pain will never go away,” he said.
Shiraishi targeted his victims on Twitter, contacting users who posted about taking their own lives and telling them he could help them in their plans.
He was detained three years ago by police investigating the case of a 23-year-old woman who had reportedly written on Twitter about wanting to kill herself.
After she went missing, her brother gained access to her Twitter account, and noticed a suspicious handle, leading them to Shiraishi’s residence, where they uncovered a house of horrors on the morning of Oct. 1, 2017.
Nine dismembered bodies — with as many as 240 bone parts stashed in coolers and toolboxes — had been sprinkled with cat litter in a bid to hide the evidence.
Shiraishi has admitted the crimes, telling the court last month: “I’m ready to admit my guilt and incur the punishment without appealing to a high court.”
US president-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate second-generation Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai (戴琪) as US trade representative, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. She would be the first woman of color and the first Asian American to hold the US’ top trade role. The 45-year-old is chief trade counsel to the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. She is to bring to the office extensive experience with Beijing, after overseeing the China enforcement office from 2011 to 2014 in the administration of then-US president Barack Obama. She represented the US in trade disputes with China at the WTO. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan at 9:19pm yesterday. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the Central Weather Bureau showed that the epicenter was 27.2km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 76.8km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was Level 4 in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Chiayi, Hsinchu, Hualien, Miaoli, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Level 3 intensity shaking was recorded in Kaohsiung, Keelung and Tainan, as well as Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, and Changhua and Taitung counties. The earthquake was the largest
PIECES OF SILVER: This was the first documented case of Beijing successfully recruiting Taiwanese as paid agents to spread disinformation online, officials said Authorities on Thursday arrested three Taiwanese for allegedly working as agents of the Chinese government, spreading disinformation through social media networks, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) said yesterday. The three allegedly disseminated claims online that Taiwan and the US were collaborating to support pro-democracy protests in Thailand to destabilize its government, the bureau said. After an investigation, the bureau located the suspects based on their IP addresses, and with the help of local police, it on Thursday carried out searches in New Taipei City and Hualien County, it said. Two of the suspects were identified by their surnames, Liu (劉) and
PROTOTYPE PLANS: KMT lawmakers who proposed freezes criticized one by a DPP legislator, saying it was doubtful that Washington would grant export permits It is the legislature’s job to oversee and, if necessary, freeze budgets, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday after criticism that Taiwan’s indigenous submarine development was being hindered by legislators calling for funds to be withheld. Citing concerns over export licenses and blueprint designs, lawmakers from across party lines have pushed for a motion to freeze a portion of the budget for the submarine project, which has been earmarked to receive NT$10.51 billion (US$368.69 million) for construction of a prototype. KMT Legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) proposed a freeze on NT$5 billion, citing failure to complete procedural requirements before