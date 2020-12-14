A diver on Saturday tried in vain to save a critically endangered sea turtle that became entangled in a fishing net off the southern coast — the 49th such case this year.
“I am really heartbroken,” the diving instructor, surnamed Tseng (曾), said yesterday of losing the hawksbill sea turtle, despite administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Tseng was with a trainee at a diving spot off Shanhai Fishing Harbor (山海漁港) in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春) when they discovered a discarded 2m-by-40m gillnet.
Photo courtesy of a diving coach surnamed Tseng
Caught in the net was a hawksbill sea turtle on the verge of death, he said.
Tseng said that he cut the turtle out of the net and brought it to the surface to perform CPR, but he could not save it.
Lee Tsung-hsien (李宗賢), a sea turtle expert at the National Museum of Marine Biology, said that he could understand the diver’s intentions when he administered CPR, but would advise against it.
Aside from the risk of infection, if the turtle’s esophagus had been blocked, the breath might not have even reached its lungs, Lee said.
In most cases, Lee suggested bringing the turtle to shore and calling for help.
The Coast Patrol Corps 6 said that apart from the hawksbill, it also retrieved a dead green sea turtle from Checheng Township (車城) on Saturday.
Both turtles have been sent to the museum to determine the cause of death, it said.
Kenting National Park Administration Deputy Director Hsu Shu-kuo (許書國) said that people caught placing gillnets on park grounds could be fined NT$3,000 (US$105.49) under the National Park Act (國家公園法).
If it results in the injury or death of a wild animal, the incident would become a contravention of the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法), which stipulates a jail sentence of six months to five years, in addition or commutable to a NT$600,000 to NT$1 million fine, Hsu said.
The museum this year has received reports of 49 injured or deceased sea turtles, a jump from the 38 it received last year, Lee said.
Sea turtles can easily become entangled in fishing nets, leading to injury or death, he said.
Plastics from bags and other products accumulate in seaweed, posing a danger as they could be mistakenly ingested, Lee added.
The Ocean Conservation Administration called on anyone who discovers an imperiled sea turtle to call the coast guard emergency hotline at 118 or the local marine conservation authority.
Additional reporting by Hung Chen-hung
GOVERNMENT-PAID: Industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam were not required to take PCR tests when ending their quarantine, but that has changed Effective today, all categories of workers arriving from four countries would be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 when ending their 14-day mandatory quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Current policy requires all foreign domestic workers to stay in centralized quarantine facilities after entering Taiwan, receive a mandatory test upon ending quarantine and perform self-health management for seven days, Chen said. It also requires all migrant workers from Indonesia and the Philippines to go through the same procedures, but industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam are not required to be tested after their mandatory
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan at 9:19pm yesterday. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the Central Weather Bureau showed that the epicenter was 27.2km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 76.8km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was Level 4 in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Chiayi, Hsinchu, Hualien, Miaoli, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Level 3 intensity shaking was recorded in Kaohsiung, Keelung and Tainan, as well as Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, and Changhua and Taitung counties. The earthquake was the largest
US president-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate second-generation Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai (戴琪) as US trade representative, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. She would be the first woman of color and the first Asian American to hold the US’ top trade role. The 45-year-old is chief trade counsel to the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. She is to bring to the office extensive experience with Beijing, after overseeing the China enforcement office from 2011 to 2014 in the administration of then-US president Barack Obama. She represented the US in trade disputes with China at the WTO. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign
ARBITRARY: A large number of detainees from Aksu Prefecture were arrested not because they were on a terror list, but were determined via a computer program Muslims in China’s Xinjiang were “arbitrarily” selected for arrest by a computer program that flagged suspicious behavior, rights campaigners said yesterday, in a report detailing big data’s role in repression in the restive region. The US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said leaked police data that listed more than 2,000 detainees from the Aksu Prefecture was further evidence of “how China’s brutal repression of Xinjiang’s Turkic Muslims is being turbocharged by technology.” Beijing has come under intense international criticism over its policies in the resource-rich territory, where rights groups say as many as 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been