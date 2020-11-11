More than a dozen planes carrying Russian peacekeepers yesterday headed for Nagorno-Karabakh, hours after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to halt fighting over the separatist region and amid signs this ceasefire would hold where others had not.
The truce came after significant advances by Azerbaijani forces that the Nagorno-Karabakh leader said made it impossible for their side to carry on — but angered many Armenians, who stormed government buildings overnight, demanding that parliament invalidate the agreement.
Dozens of protesters gathered again yesterday morning in front of the parliament building in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.
Photo: AFP
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The region lies within Azerbaijan, but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. Heavy fighting erupted in late September and has left hundreds, possibly thousands, dead.
The ceasefire came days after Azerbaijan pressed its offensive deeper into the region and took control of the city of Shushi, which is strategically positioned on heights overlooking the regional capital, Stepanakert.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Facebook that calling an end to the fight was “extremely painful for me personally and for our people.”
Photo: Reuters
Yesterday he said that he was left with no choice, as the army had told him it was necessary.
“We found ourselves in a situation when there was no alternative to signing the agreement,” Pashinian was quoted by Russia’s Interfax news agency as saying.
Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan echoed Pashinian’s sentiment.
Photo: Reuters
“Had the hostilities continued at the same pace, we would have lost all of Artsakh [an Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh] within days,” he said.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev referred to the agreement as a “glorious victory” on Twitter, and Azerbaijanis flooded the capital to celebrate.
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that a total of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh under a five-year mandate.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who announced the agreement overnight, yesterday called the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh “a truly great tragedy” and expressed satisfaction over “agreements reached to end the bloodshed.”
The pact calls for Armenian forces to turn over control of some areas it held outside the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Lachin region, where the main road leading from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia passes through. The agreement calls for the road, the so-called Lachin Corridor, to remain open and be protected by Russian peacekeepers.
The agreement also calls for transport links to be established through Armenia linking Azerbaijan and its western exclave of Nakhchivan, which is surrounded by Armenia, Iran and Turkey.
