Taiwan is hopeful of purchasing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE as early as the first quarter of next year through a global vaccine alliance, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner on Monday announced that their vaccine candidate — BNT162b2 — was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease.
Asked if Taiwan would be able to get hold of the vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said: “We are hopeful of obtaining it, as it is on our list... but the efficacy of the vaccine would be discussed further after a final report on the study comes out.”
Photo: CNA
At a news conference in the afternoon, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that BNT162b2 might become the first vaccine to receive emergency use authorization in many countries.
“However, there are several other vaccine candidates that are in clinical trial phases, and the efficacy and safety data of BNT162b2 will be finalized after its phase 3 study is completed,” he said.
Taiwan has joined the COVID-19 global vaccine alliance COVAX, which allows members that signed an optional purchase agreement to choose from a range of vaccines, he said, adding that the alliance is likely to include BNT162b2.
“There is hope for Taiwan to procure BNT162b2 through COVAX,” he said.
Taiwan is most likely to obtain it as early as the first quarter of next year, but it is a little too early to draw a conclusion, as the efficacy and safety of the vaccine candidate is unclear, which would affect how soon it would hit the market, he said.
In related news, Taiwan yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 — two Indonesian women in their 30s, who arrived on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 for work.
Neither has shown symptoms of the disease since arriving in Taiwan, but they were tested when they ended their quarantines on Sunday and Monday.
The results came back positive yesterday.
Asked if the CECC would consider changing quarantine policies for travelers from Indonesia, following a series of confirmed cases, Chuang said that about 80 percent of Indonesian travelers are migrant workers.
All migrant workers are required to stay at centralized quarantine facilities and are tested upon ending quarantine, he said.
So far, about 77 percent of Indonesian migrant workers have been asked by their employers to provide a negative test result for COVID-19 before coming to Taiwan, so whether the policy would be changed needs further discussion, Chuang added.
The shock suspension of the Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) US$35 billion initial public offering (IPO) is just the beginning of a renewed campaign by China to rein in the fintech empire controlled by Jack Ma (馬雲). Authorities are now setting their sights on Ant’s biggest source of revenue: its credit platforms that funnel loans from banks and other financial institutions to millions of consumers across China, people familiar with the matter said. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) plans to discourage lenders from using Ant’s platforms and has already asked some to ensure their portfolios are compliant with stringent draft
As of Monday next week, international travelers who arrive in Taiwan having experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the previous 14 days would need to provide two consecutive negative test results before being allowed to return home or to a quarantine hotel, while travelers from the Philippines without symptoms would be required to stay at centralized quarantine facilities, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported a new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese who had returned from Poland. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said with the pandemic worsening globally, the center is
CHAOS: Shattering norms, US President Donald Trump alleged major voting fraud, declared victory and also threatened legal action at a rally inside the White House The US presidential election yesterday was plunged into chaos as US President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory and sought Supreme Court intervention to stop vote counting — even as his Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden, voiced confidence in his own chances. In a divisive election cast under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic that had claimed 232,638 lives in the US as of yesterday, Trump appeared to have avoided a Democratic wave predicted by some polls, but he still needed key states to secure another four-year term. Shattering norms in the world’s most powerful democracy, Trump alleged “major fraud”
PATIENT WAITING: Momentum moved to former US vice president Joe Biden, who said that ‘when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners’ The knife-edge US presidential race early yesterday tilted toward former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, with wins in Michigan and Wisconsin bringing him close to a majority, but US President Donald Trump claimed that he was being cheated, and went to court to try and stop vote counting. Tallying of votes continued through a second night in the remaining battleground states, where huge turnout and a mountain of mail-in ballots sent by voters trying to avoid exposure to COVID-19 made the job all the more difficult. Both candidates still had paths to winning the White House by accumulating the