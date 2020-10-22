The Taipei District Court yesterday ordered that a retired colonel from the Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) calling himself Taiwan’s “first special agent” be detained and held incommunicado as part of an ongoing investigation into espionage allegations targeting at least three former bureau officials.
The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office was seeking to detain former MIB colonel Chang Chao-jan (張超然) over his alleged involvement in introducing retired agents to Chinese national security authorities and passing confidential documents to China.
Chang’s actions, if proven, would contravene the National Security Act (國家安全法), which carries a prison term of three to 10 years, and the National Intelligence Services Act (國家情報工作法), which carries a prison term of one to seven years, the existing text states.
Photo: CNA
Prosecutors told the court that detaining Chang was necessary because of the seriousness of the crimes, and the possibility that the suspect could collude to destroy evidence or flee the country.
Also yesterday, two other former MIB officials — major general Yueh Chih-chung (岳志忠) and colonel Chou Tien-tzu (周天慈) — were released after each posting bail of NT$150,000 following questioning by prosecutors over their alleged involvement in the case.
Chang, Yueh and Chou were summoned for questioning on Tuesday night, hours after their residences were raided by investigators as part of an ongoing probe of the case.
Five other people were also summoned as witnesses on the same day.
Chang told reporters before he went into the prosecutors’ office that he is innocent of all charges.
He said that he was an acclaimed Taiwanese spy, the first intelligence worker sent to China and the only one at the Tiananmen Square Massacre.
Chang and Chou allegedly invited a retired MIB colonel surnamed Fu (傅) to visit China in 2013, prosecutors said.
Chang accompanied Fu on the trip and introduced him to Chinese national security personnel, prosecutors said.
Chang and Chou are also accused of taking Yueh to China from 2016 to 2018, and another MIB colonel surnamed Wang (王) in 2016 and 2017, to meet with national security officials, prosecutors said.
Yueh also allegedly went to China alone to meet with national security personnel and was entrusted by Chou to deliver documents, prosecutors said.
ATTACK UNLIKELY: China would become ‘pariahs internationally for just the wanton destruction of Taiwan’ and would have little to gain from it, Trump’s security adviser said A top White House official on Friday urged Taiwan to build up its military capabilities to protect against a possible invasion by China, saying that Beijing would have that ability in 10 to 15 years. US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told the Aspen Security Forum that a missile attack by China against Taiwan would be much too destructive. An amphibious attack is a possibility, although at the moment it is beyond China’s capability, he said. However, China could combine that threat with “gray zone” operations, embargoes, harassment and other actions to intimidate the nation if Taipei does not build
REGISTRATION ROW: The online marketplace stopped taking new orders before noon yesterday and said that it would help sellers complete their deals before going offline E-commerce site Taobao Taiwan (淘寶台灣) yesterday announced that it would leave the Taiwanese market at the end of this year, after being told by the Investment Commission to register as a Chinese entity. It made the “tough decision” to leave Taiwan, effective Jan. 1 next year, due to “market uncertainties” and was in talks with its employees over a redundancy scheme, the company said in a statement. It would also help sellers on its site complete their outstanding deals to protect their rights and those of the buyers, it said. The company said that it had decided to stop taking new orders before
UNFOUNDED CLAIMS: Hong Kong air traffic controllers told a Taiwanese aircraft to leave due to ‘dangerous activities,’ but the military said it found no reason for the claim Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) yesterday called on Beijing to respect international aviation rules and refrain from undermining air travel after Hong Kong air traffic controllers on Thursday morning warned off a Taiwanese flight. A military chartered supply flight operated by Uni Air (立榮航空) from Kaohsiung to the Taipei-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea was forced to turn back on its way to the disputed islands, where 250 Taiwanese coast guard personnel are deployed, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said. Hong Kong air traffic controllers denied the Uni Air ATR2-600 aircraft authorization to enter the
TAKES THE CAKE: Chinese diplomats tried to take photographs of people attending a National Day event in Suva, before reportedly assaulting a Taiwanese diplomat The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday condemned the Chinese embassy in Fiji over a fracas at its Double Ten National Day event at a Suva hotel, while a lawmaker demanded that the ministry file a lawsuit against Chinese embassy personnel for injuring a Taiwanese diplomat at the event. The Grubsheet news blog on Sunday and New Zealand-based Asia-Pacific Report Web site yesterday reported that two members of the Chinese embassy in Suva tried to force their way into a celebration held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Oct. 8 to take photographs of