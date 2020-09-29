Tsai hands out 1,000th employment gold card

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday handed out the 998th, 999th and 1,000th employment gold cards to foreign professionals in a ceremony at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

One thousand cards have been issued since the government launched the Employment Gold Card system to attract foreign professionals with outstanding achievements or unique abilities to work, invest and live in Taiwan, Tsai said.

The 998th card was given to Seamon Chan (陳希孟) from the US, who helps Taiwanese start-ups go global through investment in Taiwan, she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, right, gestures during a ceremony yesterday at the Presidential Office in Taipei to present three foreign professionals with the 998th, 999th and 1,000th employment gold cards. Photo: CNA

The 999th cardholder is Mustafa Ozgur Baydarol from Turkey, who holds 10 patents and is an inventor in the high-technology sector, Tsai said.

The 1,000th card was presented to American Rodney Dean Morgan, she said, adding that she hoped he would continue to take part in the development of the semiconductor industry in Taiwan.

YouTube cofounder Steve Chen (陳士駿) and many other cardholders from Silicon Valley and around the world also attended the ceremony, Tsai said.

“You are welcome to Taiwan, to work together with us,” she said.

The large number of outstanding professionals in Taiwan exemplifies the numerous opportunities available in the nation amid the restructuring of global supply chains, she said.

Noting that Taiwan’s democracy and freedom, its rich and diverse culture, and safe environment are suitable for investment, Tsai said she believed that with the assistance of international professionals, the nation’s businesses would become more global, and develop a broader vision and strong international competitiveness.

The Taiwan Employment Gold Card system is part of the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals (外國專業人才延攬及僱用法), which was implemented in February 2018, to attract highly skilled foreign talent.

The act relaxes regulations on visas, work permits, taxes, insurance, pensions and residency for foreign professionals and their families.

The employment gold card is simultaneously a work permit, residence visa, Alien Resident Certificate and re-entry permit.