A new investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) says JPMorgan Chase & Co, Deutsche Bank AG and several global banks “kept profiting from powerful and dangerous players” in the past two decades even after the US imposed penalties on these financial institutions.
The report, based on leaked documents obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the consortium, said that in some cases the banks kept moving illicit funds after receiving warnings from US officials.
The documents identified more than US$2 trillion in transactions between 1999 and 2017 that were flagged by financial institutions’ internal compliance officers as possible money laundering or other criminal activity, the report said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The top two banks are Deutsche Bank, which disclosed US$1.3 trillion of suspicious money in the files, and JPMorgan, which disclosed US$514 billion, the analysis found.
Other lenders include HSBC Holdings PLC, Standard Chartered PLC and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, it said.
A wave of hefty fines against major banks in the past decade spurred an explosion in the number of transactions that lenders flag as suspect to the US government.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Still, it is not clear all the scrutiny is making a difference. Banks moved money for people or entities they could not identify, and in many cases failed to file the required suspicious activity reports until years afterward, the investigation found.
“They need to do a better job of shutting down these accounts once they see repeated reasons for filing suspicious activity reports,” Tom Cardamone, managing director of Global Financial Integrity, a Washington-based organization tracking illegal money flows worldwide, said in a telephone interview.
There are “clients so bad that numerous SARs [suspicious activity reports] are being filed about them, but no one ever does anything about it,” he said.
The documents revealed on Sunday shed light on a faulty system where banks complain about reports that get no follow-up from authorities, while critics say lenders are checking off boxes without taking meaningful steps to stop financial crime.
It all risks another black eye for major international banks that paid a total of US$20 billion from 2012 through 2015 for having lax controls against money laundering, helping clients evade taxes or violate US sanctions.
The investigation was based on more than 2,100 SARs filed by banks with the US Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
The report, dubbed the FinCEN Files, was the result of an investigation by more than 100 news organizations in 88 countries, Buzzfeed said.
Large fines on HSBC and Standard Chartered in 2012 helped spur a spike in SARs, from about 60,000 that year to more than 2 million annually in recent years.
Yet law enforcement agencies inquire about only 4 percent of those alerts, according to a Bank Policy Institute survey.
Only 1 percent of illicit money in the financial system is confiscated, the UN estimates.
While regulators require banks to file suspicious activity reports within 30 to 60 days, many firms took months or even years on average to flag the suspect transactions they saw, the report said.
Bank Policy Institute, an industry group, said banks are legally prohibited from talking about SARs.
Based on past instances, some cases are likely connected to requests by law enforcement to keep a so-called suspicious account open so authorities are able to follow the money trail before mounting an arrest or conviction, it said.
Banks have hired thousands of employees to beef up anti-money laundering and financial crime teams, and some withdrew from certain countries and dropped correspondent-banking ties with hundreds of smaller lenders.
One example highlighted in the report: JPMorgan moved more than US$1 billion for the fugitive financier behind Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal, based on records.
It also processed payments for Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager for US President Donald Trump, after he resigned from the campaign amid money laundering and corruption allegations from his work with a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.
‘NO EQUILIBRIUM’: Taiwan’s increased defense spending is a good step, but it needs to do more to have the ability to deter aggression from China, a senior US official said The US plans to sell as many as seven major weapons systems — including mines, cruise missiles and drones — to Taiwan, four people familiar with the discussions said. Pursuing seven sales at once is a rare departure from years of precedent in which US military sales to Taiwan were spaced out and carefully calibrated to minimize tensions with Beijing. However, US President Donald Trump’s administration has this year become more aggressive with China, and the sales would land as relations between Beijing and Washington are at their lowest point in decades over accusations of spying, lingering trade tensions, disputes about the
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS: Several of the PLA fighter jets that crossed the median line of the Strait came within 68km of Hsinchu, drawing warnings from Taiwan, the ministry said At least 18 Chinese military aircraft yesterday flew into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on the second day of a US delegation’s visit, the Ministry of National Defense said, adding that the military responded by deploying an air defense missile system to monitor their activities. A delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach on Thursday started a three-day visit to Taiwan. The ministry from Thursday started publicizing the actions of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Taiwan’s ADIZ on its Web site and Twitter. According to ministry reports, 18 PLA aircraft
WORKING OVERTIME? NTU professor Lee Duu-jong denied that he had held a part-time position at a Chinese university or joined China’s Thousand Talents Program A candidate for the post of National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) president yesterday dropped out of the race following a report questioning his links to Chinese academia and government programs. Lee Duu-jong (李篤中), a professor at National Taiwan University’s (NTU) chemical engineering department, was a member of China’s Changjiang Scholars’ Program in 2006 and was on the list of its Thousand Talents Program in 2017, a report by Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine said yesterday. The article said that Lee is suspected of having held a part-time job at the Harbin Institute of Technology in China and was the recipient
A Taiwanese bird protection group yesterday said that it has been kicked out of BirdLife International — a global conservation partnership — after it refused to sign a statement saying it would never advocate independence. The Taipei-based Chinese Wild Bird Federation said that BirdLife International last week voted to remove it, ending a partnership that had been in place since 1996. Over the past 20 years, the federation has changed its English name three times to satisfy BirdLife International, and recently the international group demanded that it change its Chinese name and sign a statement that it is “formally committing to not