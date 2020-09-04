Typhoon pummels Korean Peninsula; ship hunt continues

AFP, BUSAN, South Korea





A powerful typhoon yesterday drenched the Korean Peninsula, killing at least one person in the South and inundating streets in the North.

Typhoon Maysak — named after a Cambodian word for a type of tree — made landfall in Busan, South Korea, packing gusts of up to 140kph, knocking down traffic lights and trees, and flooding streets.

A woman was killed after a strong gust shattered her apartment window in the city, while more than 2,200 people were evacuated to temporary shelters and about 120,000 homes were left without power across southern parts of the peninsula and on Jeju Island.

A tree is uprooted on a sidewalk in Ulsan, South Korea, yesterday after Typhoon Maysak struck the area. Photo: EPA-EFE

Another victim of the typhoon was a statue at a park in Ulsan of a Brachiosaurus — a huge dinosaur — which had its neck broken by strong gusts of wind.

The storm made its way northward, passing into the sea between the peninsula and Japan before making a second landfall in Kimchaek, North Korea.

The typhoon brought heavy downpours across the North.

However, authorities lifted a typhoon warning as the storm weakened and moved toward China.

In Japan, rescuers were searching for a cargo ship with 43 people on board and reportedly carrying 5,800 cows.

The Gulf Livestock 1 issued a distress call on Tuesday as strong winds and heavy rain from Maysak lashed the East China Sea.

The Japan Coast Guard said that one person had so far been found during the search, which involved four vessels and several planes.