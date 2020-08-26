DPP lawmakers urge probe into mystery packages

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators yesterday called for an investigation into the alleged involvement of former legislative assistant Chen Wei-jen (陳惟仁) in the sending of suspicious packages from China to several countries.

“Reliable sources” in Japan’s security sector have said that the post office account connected to the delivery of the mysterious packages is allegedly linked to Chen, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Aug. 13 indicted Chen and two other former legislative assistants for contravening the National Security Act (國家安全法) for allegedly collecting classified materials and meeting minutes from the Legislative Yuan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mainland Affairs Council, and passing on lists of government personnel and reporters to Chinese intelligence officials.

An undated photograph from the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine shows seeds shipped from China. Photo: CNA

Chen is free on NT$100,000 bail, but he is barred from leaving the country.

People around the world have been receiving mysterious packages containing used masks, seeds and soil for many years, but some of the more recent packages have been sent from Taiwan.

Investigations by national security agencies have concluded that packages originating from Taiwan are part of Chinese efforts to drive a wedge between Taiwan and the international community, Wang said.

That packages addressed to Chen are still being processed as normal mail demonstrate carelessness, he said.

Citing Customs Administration data, DPP Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵), said 198 “mystery” packages passed through Taiwan from January to last month, most of which were processed by the agency and the Council of Agriculture, but national security agencies should also be involved.

If a connection between Chen and “Huang Guanlong” (黃冠龍), an alias reportedly used by a Chinese official who is Chen’s alleged handler, can be established, it should be considered new evidence in the espionage case and Chen’s bail should be rescinded, DPP Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) said.

Chao urged an in-depth investigation be launched, as such a collaboration could see the Chinese launch a terrorist-like attack on another country, but with Taiwan bearing the brunt of the fallout.

The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau said it is looking into the transmission of the packages.

Additional reporting by CNA