The White House in a statement on Friday marked the passing of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), while Lee’s alma mater Cornell University issued an obituary remembering his academic achievements and his 1995 speech during a visit to the campus.
It followed a statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo marking Lee’s contributions to Taiwan’s democratization.
Lee died due to septic shock and multiple organ failure in Taipei on Thursday evening. He was 97.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The White House statement said that “President Lee was Taiwan’s first popularly elected leader and stepped down in adherence to term limits. President Lee was the architect of Taiwan’s modern democratic system, which today serves as a shining example of citizen-centric governance for the region and the world.”
“He led Taiwan through its transition from authoritarian military rule to a prosperous, free and open society. He will always be remembered for his strong commitment to democratic principles and human dignity,” it said.
The White House statement came after the US National Security Council remembered Lee as “Mr Democracy.”
Photo: AP / Yeh Tao-chuan
“We offer our deepest condolences to the people of Taiwan and the loved ones of former President Lee Teng-hui, the first popularly elected leader of Taiwan. ‘Mr. Democracy’ was a champion for freedom and the architect of Taiwan’s free and open society,” it said.
Cornell University, where Lee earned a doctorate in agricultural economics in 1968, published an obituary on its Web site.
Lee’s dissertation, titled “Intersectoral Capital Flows in the Economic Development of Taiwan, 1895-1960,” was selected as the outstanding dissertation of 1968 by the American Agricultural Association and later published as a book by the Cornel University Press, the school said.
Cornell also noted Lee’s speech at the Cornell Reunion on June 9, 1995, which he delivered in English.
Saying the visit “has been a long and challenging journey, with many bumps in the road,” Lee in his speech thanked the US Congress and people for their support, and then-US president Bill Clinton for his “statement-like decision” that made his visit possible.
Clinton had refused Lee’s request for a visa in 1994.
Throughout his speech, Lee referred to Taiwan as “the Republic of China on Taiwan,” while touting “the Taiwan experience” of peaceful political change from authoritarianism to democracy.
Several hundred reporters from around the world covered Lee’s visit, and the lecture was broadcast throughout Asia and around the world, Cornell said.
Following Lee’s visit to the US, China launched missiles into the waters near Taiwan and the US responded by sending two aircraft carrier battle groups to the region, which later became known as the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis of July 1995 to March 1996.
Chen Jian (陳兼), professor emeritus of history and China-US relations at Cornell, said “history will judge” the university’s remark that “Lee will be remembered as a leader who played a significant role in Taiwan’s transition toward democratization and who also shaped the trajectory of Taiwan’s increasing separation from mainland China.”
Separately on Friday, the Dalai Lama conveyed his condolences to Lee’s family via a letter delivered by the Dalai Lama’s office, saying that he had considered Lee a “personal friend” since his first visit to Taiwan in 1997.
That Taiwan enjoys such vibrancy, prosperity and rich cultural heritage as a democratic nation owes much to Lee’s contributions to the democratization of Taiwan, the Dalai Lama said.
Remembering Lee’s courage and resolve, and emulating his devotion to democracy is the best way to respect him, the Dalai Lama said.
Exiled Tibetan President Lobsang Sangay said that Lee’s meeting with the Dalai Lama marked the beginning of a new chapter in the Taiwan-Tibetan friendship.
Additional reporting by Chung Li-hua
‘HERO OF THE ERA’: President Tsai Ing-wen expressed deep sadness at Lee’s passing, and told the government to assist his family with all their needs Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) passed away at 7:24pm yesterday at Taipei Veterans General Hospital. He was 97 years old. The hospital stated the cause of death as septic shock and multiple organ failure. Lee had been hospitalized there since February, when he choked on a mouthful of milk at home. He was later diagnosed with pulmonary infiltrates and aspiration pneumonia. The hospital said that Lee had been treated with antibiotics, but that his health had not improved, as his advanced age and diabetes had inhibited his immune system and led to recurring infections. During his hospitalization, Lee underwent daily kidney dialysis, which removed
RECEIVING TREATMENT: President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang visited former president Lee Teng-hui yesterday morning Taipei Veterans General Hospital yesterday rebutted speculation that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) had died a day earlier, saying that he was weak, but receiving treatment. The hospital said the 97-year-old Lee was not in good condition and needed ongoing care, adding that if there are any changes in his condition, it would make those public. The comments came after rumors emerged online on Tuesday that Lee had died after being hospitalized since early February. Soon after the unsubstantiated rumors emerged, reporters started flocking to the hospital seeking confirmation. Lee was admitted to Taipei Veterans General Hospital on Feb. 8 after choking while drinking
THAI CASE UPDATE: Twenty-nine close contacts of the worker have been tested with two types of tests, including 18 dorm mates, with 28 negative results so far Five imported cases of COVID-19, four from the Philippines and one from Hong Kong, were reported yesterday, bringing the total confirmed cases in Taiwan to 467, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The four returning from the Philippines were on the same flight, and the local health department has identified 15 people who had direct contact with them — including 10 passengers in the two rows in front or behind them, who have been put under 14-day home isolation, and five crew members, who will practice 14-day self-health management, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang
CONTACT TRACING: The man had worked in northern Taiwan since January 2018, returned home on a China Airlines flight on Tuesday and tested positive on Saturday The possibility of a locally acquired infection cannot yet be ruled out in the case a Thai man who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Taiwan last week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The migrant worker, who returned to Thailand on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday at a quarantine center in Bangkok, and was one of four new cases that Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesperson, said the man, who had worked in northern Taiwan since Jan. 17, 2018, flew