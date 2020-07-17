A melee rupted at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators physically removed Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators from the speaker’s rostrum ahead of today’s vote on the president’s Control Yuan nominees.
DPP legislators at about 3:40pm entered the legislative chamber and began removing the KMT legislators, who had been there since Tuesday to protest the nomination of former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) to be Control Yuan president.
An intense struggle ensued and at one point during the hour-long scuffle, KMT Legislator Lai Shyi-bao’s (賴士葆) was hit by a chair thrown across the chamber and his forehead began to bleed.
Photo: CNA
KMT legislators Cheng Li-Wun (鄭麗文), Lee Guei-min (李貴敏) and Hsieh Yi-fong (謝衣鳳) said that they began to feel unwell during the clash and went to hospital for treatment.
The DPP legislators eventually prevailed and secured the rostrum.
Surrounded by DPP legislators Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文), Luo Chih-cheng (羅致政) and Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) hastily read a motion submitted by the DPP caucus regarding today’s vote.
The motion was put to a vote amid KMT objections. It was later passed.
None of the KMT legislators voted, while all three New Power Party legislators voted against it.
The motion asserted that the vote on the nominees would proceed today as scheduled and that it would be conducted as a secret ballot.
KMT Legislator Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍), donning a bicycle helmet and goggles, reportedly tried to snatch the microphone out of You’s hand, only to be carried away by DPP Legislator Wang Mei-hui (王美惠) and some female DPP lawmakers.
The KMT caucus later accused You of contravening legislative procedure by not handing out ballots to KMT lawmakers for the vote on the motion — an accusation that the Legislative Yuan secretary denied.
The KMT urged people to join it in a protest against the Control Yuan nominations outside the Legislative Yuan at 8:30am today.
It hopes that people from across the nation who oppose the Control Yuan nominations would “stand up” today to make their disapproval clear to the DPP and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) said.
Wang called the nominations the “greenest” and “worst” in the nation’s history, and urged KMT supporters to express their “outrage” over the nominations, as well as their support for KMT legislators inside the legislative chamber.
She asked those who planned on participating in the rally to use sun protection and remain hydrated.
The protest is to be streamed on the KMT’s Web site, a party statement said.
Additional reporting by Sean Lin and Lin Liang-sheng
CAUTION: Taiwanese should be alert, even if they have just liked or shared posts that would breach Beijing’s national security legislation for Hong Kong, the council said Due to the newly implemented Hong Kong national security legislation, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has drawn up a list of what it described as “high-risk groups,” cautioning them not to travel to Hong Kong. People who support independence for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang; those who are critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Hong Kong government and the “one country, two systems” concept; and those who donated to or voiced support for the Hong Kong anti-extradition bill movement are urged to refrain from visiting Hong Kong, the council said on its Web site. It released two posts on
NEW HONG KONG LAW: A visit to Beijing-friendly nations or those with weak judicial systems could leave people at risk of deportation to China, a former MAC official said Beijing could request countries with which it has extradition agreements to deport Taiwanese to China to face criminal charges following the implementation of national security legislation for Hong Kong, a former Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) official warned yesterday. Some developing countries, and those close to China because of the Belt and Road Initiative, are likely to accommodate Beijing’s requests to extradite Taiwanese to China, said former deputy MAC minister Chen Ming-chi (陳明祺), who served from July 2, 2018, until May 20, and then returned to his former post as an assistant professor of sociology at National Tsing Hua University. While Taiwanese
IN THE PIPELINE: The Ministry of National Defense said the sale, expected to take effect in one month, would be the seventh arms sale under the Trump administration The government yesterday thanked the US for approving the possible sale of a US$620 million missile repair and recertification package to Taiwan. The US Department of State has approved the sale of a package to recertify Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington for an estimated US$620 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a news release on Thursday. The agency has delivered the required certification to the US Congress, notifying it of the possible sale, it added. The TECRO had requested to buy an upgrade package that would support an operational
INJURED: Several KMT lawmakers fought their way through DPP members into the legislative chamber, while others lay on a driveway to block Chen Chu Scuffles broke out at the Legislative Yuan yesterday as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers again occupied the legislative chamber, stymieing a report by Control Yuan presidential nominee Chen Chu (陳菊) and a question-and-answer session. The KMT lawmakers showed up at the back door of the chamber at about 5am and tried to enter, but were stopped by several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who were guarding the door. Scuffles broke out as the KMT lawmakers tried to force their way through the door, injuring legislators on both sides. KMT Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) tackled DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), while DPP Legislator Wu