Britain’s government yesterday backtracked on plans to give Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co (華為) a limited role in the UK’s new high-speed mobile phone network in a decision with broad implications for relations between London and Beijing.
Britain said it imposed the ban after US sanctions made it impossible to ensure the security of Huawei equipment, forcing it to start turning to other suppliers for components.
The US threatened to sever an intelligence-sharing arrangement with the UK because of concerns Huawei equipment could allow the China to infiltrate UK networks.
British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden said that the decision would delay the 5G rollout, and cost millions of pounds, but that it had to be done.
“This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one,” Dowden said.
The decision gives British telecoms operators until 2027 to remove Huawei equipment already in Britain’s 5G network. The operators must stop buying 5G equipment from Huawei by the end of the year.
Critically for telecoms operators, the government opted not to order firms to rip out legacy equipment manufactured by Huawei in earlier systems, such as 4G. Such a decision might have caused havoc in UK telecoms systems.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under pressure from rebels in his own Conservative Party who criticized China’s new national security legislation for Hong Kong and its treatment of ethnic Uighurs, as well as Huawei’s links to the Chinese government.
Ten Conservative lawmakers sent a letter to Johnson demanding that he remove Huawei from “the UK’s critical national infrastructure.”
Johnson in January sought to balance economic and security pressures by agreeing to give Huawei a limited role in Britain’s 5G network, excluding the company from core components of the system and restricting its involvement to 35 percent of the overall project.
Amid continued pressure to remove Huawei from communication networks entirely, the US in May imposed new sanctions that would bar companies around the world from using US-made machinery or software to produce chips for the Chinese company.
Huawei expressed disappointment at the UK’s decision, saying that it threatens to move “Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide.”
“Regrettably our future in the UK has become politicized, this is about US trade policy and not security,” Huawei UK spokesman Ed Brewster said. “Over the past 20 years, Huawei has focused on building a better connected UK. As a responsible business, we will continue to support our customers as we have always done.”
CAUTION: Taiwanese should be alert, even if they have just liked or shared posts that would breach Beijing’s national security legislation for Hong Kong, the council said Due to the newly implemented Hong Kong national security legislation, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has drawn up a list of what it described as “high-risk groups,” cautioning them not to travel to Hong Kong. People who support independence for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang; those who are critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Hong Kong government and the “one country, two systems” concept; and those who donated to or voiced support for the Hong Kong anti-extradition bill movement are urged to refrain from visiting Hong Kong, the council said on its Web site. It released two posts on
NEW HONG KONG LAW: A visit to Beijing-friendly nations or those with weak judicial systems could leave people at risk of deportation to China, a former MAC official said Beijing could request countries with which it has extradition agreements to deport Taiwanese to China to face criminal charges following the implementation of national security legislation for Hong Kong, a former Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) official warned yesterday. Some developing countries, and those close to China because of the Belt and Road Initiative, are likely to accommodate Beijing’s requests to extradite Taiwanese to China, said former deputy MAC minister Chen Ming-chi (陳明祺), who served from July 2, 2018, until May 20, and then returned to his former post as an assistant professor of sociology at National Tsing Hua University. While Taiwanese
MORAL COURAGE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the global community to face China’s intention to subdue Taiwan and reject such irrational requests The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday strongly condemned the Chinese government for meddling with US officials’ interactions with Taiwan after FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed China’s efforts to discourage US officials from visiting Taiwan. The greatest long-term threat to the US’ information security and intellectual property, as well as its economic vitality, is China’s counterintelligence and economic espionage operations, Wray told a video event at the Hudson Institute in Washington. Beijing is engaged in a highly sophisticated and maligning foreign influence campaign, with methods that include bribery, blackmail and covert deals, he said. Giving an example, Wray said that when a US official
IN THE PIPELINE: The Ministry of National Defense said the sale, expected to take effect in one month, would be the seventh arms sale under the Trump administration The government yesterday thanked the US for approving the possible sale of a US$620 million missile repair and recertification package to Taiwan. The US Department of State has approved the sale of a package to recertify Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington for an estimated US$620 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a news release on Thursday. The agency has delivered the required certification to the US Congress, notifying it of the possible sale, it added. The TECRO had requested to buy an upgrade package that would support an operational